US Senate vote might end Obamacare

AP, WASHINGTON

Prodded by US President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided US Senate on Tuesday voted to move forward with the Republicans’ long-promised legislation to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.

There was high drama as US Senator John McCain returned to the Capitol for the first time after being diagnosed with brain cancer to cast a decisive “yes” vote.

The final tally was 51-50, with US Vice President Mike Pence exercising his constitutional prerogative, breaking the tie after two Republicans joined all 48 Democrats in voting “no.”

When the Senate on Tuesday evening voted on the bill’s initial amendment, it underscored how hard it would be for the chamber’s divided Republicans to pass a sweeping replacement of former US president Barack Obama’s signature legislation.

By 57-43 — including nine Republican defectors — it blocked a wide-ranging proposal by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to erase and replace much of the statute. It included language by Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, letting insurers sell cut-rate policies with skimpy coverage, plus an additional US$100 billion to help states ease out-of-pocket costs for people losing Medicaid — a provision sought by midwestern moderates.

On the day’s opening vote to begin the debate and with all senators in their seats and protesters agitating outside and briefly inside the chamber, the vote was held open at length before McCain, 80, entered the chamber.

Greeted by cheers, he smiled and dispensed hugs — but with the scars from recent surgery starkly visible on the left side of his face.

Despite voting “yes,” he took a lecturing tone afterward and hardly saw success assured for the legislation after weeks of misfires, even after Tuesday’s victory for Trump and McConnell.

“If this process ends in failure, which seems likely, then let’s return to regular order,” McCain said as he chided Republican leaders for devising the legislation in secret along with the administration and “springing it on skeptical members.”

“Stop listening to the bombastic loudmouths on the radio, TV and Internet. To hell with them,” McCain said, raising his voice as he urged senators to reach for the comity of earlier times.

At the White House earlier, after the senators had voted to consider the bill, Trump wasted no time in declaring a win and slamming the Democrats.

“I’m very happy to announce that, with zero of the Democrats’ votes, the motion to proceed on healthcare has just passed and now we move forward toward truly great healthcare for the American people,” Trump said. “This was a big step. I want to thank Senator John McCain — very brave man.”

Trump continued to celebrate the vote at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio that doubled as a victory lap.

“We’re now one step closer to liberating our citizens from this Obamacare nightmare and delivering great healthcare for the American people” he said.

At its most basic, the Republican legislation is aimed at undoing Obamacare’s unpopular mandates for most people to carry insurance and businesses to offer it.

The legislation would repeal Obamacare taxes and unwind an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor, the disabled and nursing home residents. The result would be 20 million to 30 million Ameicans losing insurance over 10 years, depending on the version of the bill.