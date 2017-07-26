Agencies

SYRIA

Airstrikes kill eight: group

Overnight airstrikes on Monday killed at least eight people in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The deaths were the first civilian casualties in the area — the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus — since a cessation of hostilities was declared on Saturday. The strikes, targeting the town of Arbin, wounded an additional 30 people, it said. The Civil Defense for rural Damascus, a rescue service operating in the area, said the dead included five children and two women. In a statement on its Facebook page, it put the number of wounded and missing at 50. There was no immediate comment from the Syrian military on the report, and no mention of airstrikes by state media.

JAPAN

Woman dies after cat bite

A woman has died from a tick-borne virus after being bitten by a stray cat in what is possibly the world’s first animal-to-human transmission of the disease. The woman in her 50s died about 10 days after being bitten by the cat last year after she took the animal to a veterinary hospital. Authorities have since confirmed that she developed severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS), a disease transmitted by bites from a certain group of virus-carrying ticks. Human-to-human infections of the tick virus through blood contact have been reported, but ministry officials believe the woman’s death could be the first case of a human dying from the bite of an infected animal. “No reports on animal-to-human transmission cases have been made so far,” a health ministry official said yesterday. “It’s still not confirmed the virus came from the cat, but it’s possible that it’s the [world’s] first case.”

JAPAN

Cabinet aims to cut suicides

Aiming to cut suicides by 30 percent over 10 years, the Cabinet yesterday approved a plan that seeks to curb extreme work hours seen as contributing to one of the world’s highest suicide rates. Japan has the highest suicide rate among G7 countries and the government describes the situation as “critical” in a nation where more than 20,000 people kill themselves every year. The suicide rate — the ratio per 100,000 people — was 18.5 in 2015 and the government wants to reduce it below 13 in 2025. Suicides have fallen since peaking at 34,427 in 2003, with 21,897 taking their own lives last year. The government cited measures taken nationwide over that time as being behind the drop. The plan is reviewed every five years. The first one came in 2007. It says the government would push for measures against work-related suicides, saying that cutting extreme work hours and preventing harassment are necessary.

SWITZERLAND

Hunt on for attacker

A man suspected of wounding five people with a chainsaw was still on the loose yesterday, and a massive manhunt was taking place on the Swiss-German border. All-night searches for the suspect, 51-year-old Franz Wrousis, accused of attacking two employees of a health insurance firm in their office in Schaffhausen’s old town on Monday morning, were unsuccessful, police said in a statement. Two customers were treated for shock after they witnessed the attack and another person was slightly injured during the police operation. Four of the five injured have left the hospital; one company employee, who was severely injured, is still in the hospital, but not in life-threatening condition. Authorities said the suspect has previous convictions for weapons offenses and has no fixed residence.