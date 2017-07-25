Brazilians funneled as “slaves” by US church, ex-members say

AP, SPINDALE, North Carolina

When Andre Oliveira answered the call to leave his Word of Faith Fellowship congregation in Brazil to move to the mother church in North Carolina at the age of 18, his passport and money were confiscated by church leaders — for safekeeping, he said he was told.

Trapped in a foreign land, he said he was forced to work 15 hours per day, usually for no pay, first cleaning warehouses for the evangelical church and later working at businesses owned by the sect’s senior ministers.

Any violation of the rules risked the wrath of church leaders, he said, ranging from beatings to shaming from the pulpit.

An Associated Press (AP) investigation has found that Word of Faith Fellowship used its two church branches in Brazil to siphon a steady flow of young laborers who came on tourist and student visas to its 14-hectare compound in rural Spindale.

The Brazilians often spoke little English when they arrived and many had their passports seized.

“They kept us as slaves,” Oliveira told reporters. “How can you do that to people — claim you love them and then beat them in the name of God?”

Under US law, visitors on tourist visas are prohibited from performing work for which people normally would be compensated. Those on student visas are allowed some work, under circumstances that were not met at Word of Faith Fellowship, the AP found.

In 2014, three former congregants told an assistant US attorney that the Brazilians were being forced to work without pay, according to a recording of the meeting obtained by the AP.

Jill Rose, now the US attorney in Charlotte, promised she would “take a fresh look at it,” according to the recording.

However, the former members said she never responded when they repeatedly tried to contact her in the months after the meeting.

Oliveira, who fled the church last year, is one of 16 Brazilian former members who told reporters they were made to work while being subjected to physical or verbal assaults.

Former congregant Jay Plummer, an American, supervised remodeling projects for a church’s leader business and confirmed the Brazilians’ assertions that the US workers who labored alongside them were paid while they were not.

The revelations of forced labor are the latest in an ongoing AP investigation exposing decades of abuse at Word of Faith Fellowship.

Based on exclusive interviews with 43 former members, documents and secretly made recordings, the AP in February reported that congregants were regularly punched and choked in an effort to “purify” sinners by beating out devils.

The church has rarely been sanctioned since it was founded in 1979 by Jane Whaley, a former math teacher, and her husband, Sam.

A previous AP report outlined how congregants were ordered by church leaders to lie to authorities investigating reports of abuse.

The AP made repeated attempts to obtain comments for this story from church leaders in both countries, but they did not respond.

Under Jane Whaley’s leadership, the church grew from a handful of followers to about 750 congregants in North Carolina and nearly 2,000 members in its churches in Brazil and Ghana and affiliations in Sweden, Scotland and other countries.

Whaley and her lieutenants travel several times per year to the Brazilian branches, in the southeastern cities of Sao Joaquim de Bicas and Franco da Rocha.

She tells the Brazilian members of her flock that they can improve their lives and relationships with God with pilgrimages to Spindale, according to several of those interviewed.