At least nine die of heat in US truck

AP, SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

Nine people are dead and the death toll could rise after emergency crews pulled dozens of people from a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat, victims of what officials said was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.

The driver was arrested, and nearly 20 others taken from the rig were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke, officials said on Sunday.

“We’re looking at a human-trafficking crime,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said, describing it as “a horrific tragedy.”

One US official on Sunday evening said that 17 of those rescued were being treated for injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The official spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity because the information has not been publicly released.

Authorities were called to the San Antonio parking lot late on Saturday or early on Sunday and found eight people dead inside the truck.

A ninth victim died at the hospital, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokeswoman Liz Johnson said.

The victims “were very hot to the touch. So these people were in this trailer without any signs of any type of water,” San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said.

Authorities would not say whether the trailer was locked when they arrived, but they said it had no working air conditioning.

Based on initial interviews with survivors of the tragedy, more than 100 people might have been packed into the back of the 18-wheeler at one point in its journey, ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan said.

Officials said 39 people were inside when rescuers arrived and the rest were believed to have escaped or hitched rides to their next destination.

Four of the survivors appeared to be aged between 10 and 17, Homan said.

Investigators gave no details on where the rig began its journey or where it was headed.

However, Homan said it was unlikely the truck was used to carry the immigrants across the border into the US.

He said people from Latin America who rely on smuggling networks typically cross the border on foot and are then picked up by a driver.

“Even though they have the driver in custody, I can guarantee you there’s going to be many more people we’re looking for to prosecute,” Homan said.

Mexican Consul General in San Antonio Reyna Torres said Mexicans were among the survivors and those who died on the rig.

The Mexican government on Sunday night released a statement expressing its condolences to the relatives of those who died and called for an “exhaustive investigation”

A Guatemalan official said two Guatemalans were among those hospitalized.

Guatemalan Consul in McAllen, Cristy Andrino said the two told her they had crossed into the US on foot and were later picked up by the rig.

Guatemala was seeking to obtain witness status for the two survivors so they would not be deported, Andrino said.

Federal prosecutors said James Mathew Bradley Jr, 60, of Clearwater, Florida, was taken into custody and was to be charged yesterday in a federal court.

The San Antonio US Attorney’s Office would not say whether Bradley was the alleged driver of the truck who was arrested.

It was not immediately known whether Bradley had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The US Department of Homeland Security stepped in to take the lead in the investigation from San Antonio police.