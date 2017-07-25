Turkish journalists put on trial

AFP, ISTANBUL, Turkey

Seventeen directors and journalists from one of Turkey’s most respected opposition newspapers yesterday went on trial after spending more than eight months behind bars in a case that has raised new alarm over press freedoms under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The suspects were detained from October last year under the state of emergency implemented after the failed coup July 15 last year.

The opposition fears the emergency has been used to go after anyone who dares defy Erdogan and if convicted, the defendants face varying terms of up to 43 years in jail.

The trial is seen as a test for press freedoms in the nation, which ranks 155th on the latest Reporters Without Borders (RSF) world press freedom index.

According to the P24 press freedom group, there are 166 journalists behind bars.

However, Erdogan insisted in an interview earlier this month there were just “two real journalists” behind bars.

Cumhuriyet (Republic), which was set up in 1924 and is the nation’s oldest mainstream national title, has been a thorn in the side of Erdogan.

It is one of the few genuine opposition voices in the press, which is dominated by strongly pro-government media and bigger mainstream dailies that are increasingly wary of challenging the authorities.

Those appearing in court include some of the best known names in Turkish journalism, including the columnist Kadri Gursel, the paper’s editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu and the respected cartoonist Musa Kart.

Also being tried in the case is the investigative journalist Ahmet Sik who in 2011 wrote an explosive book, The Imam’s Army, exposing the grip US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen’s movement had on the Turkish state.

The book was initially banned and caused a sensation when published on the Internet.

Eleven of the 17 suspects are held in jail with the other six free under judicial supervision.

Cumhuriyet has continued publishing the columns of the jailed journalists, but with a blank white space instead of text.

They are charged with supporting in the newspaper’s writings no less than three groups considered by Turkey as terror outfits — the Kurdistan Workers Party, the ultra-left Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front and Gulen’s movement, which Ankara calls the Fethullah Terror Organisation.

However, supporters insist that the paper has always been bitterly critical of the three groups, including Gulen’s organization. Gulen denies any link to the failed coup.

“It’s journalism in Turkey, not just Cumhuriyet, that is being put on trial,” RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said. “Journalists are yet again being treated as terrorists just for doing their job.”