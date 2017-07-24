Trump said ruinous for Republicans, billionaires

AP, NEW YORK

US President Donald Trump’s performance in the White House would make it harder for Republicans — and billionaires — in the coming elections, two of his most prominent critics said on Saturday.

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban and former Florida governor Jeb Bush lashed out at the Republican president during separate remarks at a summer festival in New York City’s Central Park.

Cuban, who owns the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, said he might challenge Trump in 2020.

“If he lasts four years, I’ll be there to kick his [butt],” Cuban declared as the young New York crowd roared. “We’ll see. I’m not making any proclamations yet.”

Cuban also warned that Trump “might ruin the path” for another billionaire outsider to run for president in the future.

“He’s not setting the best example,” Cuban said.

After six months in office, Trump and his party have failed to enact any major legislation.

His poll numbers are near historic lows and an investigation into Russian interference in last year’s US presidential election is focusing on his closest aides and family members.

Bush, a regular target of Trump’s personal attacks during last year’s Republican primary election, said he would not run for president again.

He also tried to distance his party from the new president, saying that Trump was registered as a Democrat in past years.

“He’s not really affiliated with the party, just to be clear. He’s Trump,” Bush said, speaking less than 1km from Trump Tower.

Bush also lamented the rise of celebrity politicians — Cuban, among them — as he pondered the future of the Republican Party. “We may have really talented people that are really good on TV being our leaders for a while until we sort things out,” Bush said. “Ideas and policy really matter. It’s not just about personality.”

Republicans have “a huge opportunity” with control of the White House and both chambers in US Congress, he said, adding that the should the party squander that, it might struggle in elections next year and 2020.

Despite the criticism, Bush said he is rooting for Trump to succeed.

“I find him deeply troubling in a lot of ways. But I pray for him every night. And I pray for our country every night,” Bush said. “I care about my grandkids.”