Errant US raid kills Afghan policemen

AP, KABUL

An errant US airstrike confirmed by the Pentagon killed at least 12 Afghan National Police officers and wounded two, Helmand provincial police chief Abdul Ghafar Safi said yesterday.

The death toll was determined after a site inspection of the compound in the Gereshk district, he said.

However, Helmand police spokesman Salam Afghan provided a different death toll.

“In the strike, 16 Afghan policemen were killed, including two commanders. Two other policemen were wounded,” he said.

Helmand provincial governor spokesman Omar Zwak confirmed the strike and gave the same account.

The US in a statement confirmed that the airstrike on the Security Forces compound happened during a US-supported operation against Taliban insurgents in the area.

In the statement the US offered its condolences to the families of the security forces who were killed.

While much of Helmand Province is under the control of the Taliban, Afghan national security forces have been waging fierce battles to retake territory.

NATO and US troops are in Helmand to assist Afghan troops.

Safi told reporters in a telephone interview that the dead were police officers who were operating with the army in the area.

He said they had recaptured the post from the Taliban when the airstrike occurred.

NOT IN UNIFORM

Helmand Governor Hayatullah Hayat said it was believed the police officers were not in uniform, which might have resulted in mistakenly identifying them as Taliban fighters.

Meanwhile, Badakhshan Province Governor Ahmad Faisal Bigzad yesterday said that 11 police were killed and another six wounded during a roaring battle with Taliban insurgents in the remote Tagab region.

Bigzad said another 20 members of a local police force were missing following Friday’s firefight.

It was not immediately clear if they had been kidnapped or had escaped.

The area in which the fighting occurred is tucked inside a mountainous region where access is restricted and telephone contact is erratic.

In western Farah Province, a gun battle between the Afghan army and Taliban insurgents left six Afghan soldiers dead and 12 Taliban killed, said Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor.

The five-hour battle on Friday occurred after Taliban insurgents stormed a compound of the Afghan National Security Force in Pusht Rod District, he said.

A Taliban statement claimed a victory and said 16 Afghan soldiers were killed.

Taliban have in the past exaggerated their successes and the remoteness of the area made it impossible to independently verify.