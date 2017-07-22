Detained US man’s mother says Chinese police want ransom

AP, BILLINGS, Montana

The mother of a US college student arrested in central China following an altercation with a taxi driver five weeks earlier said police are demanding the equivalent of a US$7,400 “ransom” for his release.

Jennifer McLean has not been allowed to see or communicate with her 25-year-old son since his arrest on Sunday on charges of intentional injury to the taxi driver, she said on Thursday in an e-mail.

During a June 10 fare dispute in the city of Zhengzhou, Guthrie McLean pushed the driver to the ground because he was roughing up his mother, who is hearing impaired, family friend Tom Mitchell, the Beijing bureau chief for the Financial Times and US officials said.

It is unclear why Guthrie McLean, a senior majoring in East Asian studies at the University of Montana, was not arrested until weeks later.

The Zhengzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau said it does not take inquiries about individual cases.

Jennifer McLean said her son’s actions were justified because the taxi driver was hurting her.

“He would not have ceased had my son not intervened,” she said.

Officials from the US consulate in the provincial capital of Wuhan said Guthrie McLean reported no physical or mental health concerns when they spoke with him on Thursday.

Montana senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines called for Guthrie McLean’s quick release and said they were pressing the matter with US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad.

Daines said he also spoke with Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai (崔天凱), who pledged to relay the concerns over McLean’s fate to the nation’s leadership.

“This was a young man who stepped in to protect his deaf mother,” Daines said. “I realize we are subject to the laws of China and will respect their government, but we want to make sure there is justice here.”

Tester said in a statement that he was in close contact with members of Guthrie McLean’s family and Chinese officials to make sure he is kept safe.

The police in China have seven days from the time of his arrest to file charges, Tester’s office said, based on information provided by the US embassy.

A US Department of State official confirmed the basic details of the case and said the agency was monitoring the situation, but declined further comment.

Jennifer McLean has been teaching in Zhengzhou, where Guthrie visited her this summer.

The altercation occurred after a cab driver refused to give her 30 yuan (US$4.44) in change upon returning to her residence, Mitchell said.

After the driver “started to rough up Jennifer,” Guthrie came out and pushed the man to the ground, he said.

Police arrived at the residence on Sunday, took Guthrie away and demanded that he pay 100,000 yuan in compensation for knee injuries sustained by the driver or else he would have to spend three years in prison, Mitchell and Jennifer McLean said.

The price has dropped to 50,000 yuan, Jennifer McLean said.