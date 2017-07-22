Thousands protest Polish court revamp

AP, WARSAW

Tens of thousands of people on Thursday night took to the streets of Warsaw and towns across Poland to protest the ruling party’s drive to reorganize all levels of the judiciary, including contentious legislation that gives control of the Supreme Court to the president instead of judges.

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo appeared on national television to defend the changes as opponents of her government urged the president to reject the changes.

Opposition lawmakers and celebrities joined the crowd in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw as protesters held up candles, waved national and EU flags and chanted “free courts” and “democracy.”

Critics say the Supreme Court legislation and two earlier bills would destroy judicial independence and threaten democracy.

In her speech, Szydlo said that the legislation was prompted by public criticism of the legal system’s inefficiency and blamed the outcry on the opposition’s “frustration.”

The government would not bow to pressure “from Polish or from foreign defenders of the interest of the elites,” Szydlo said.

Her comments appeared to refer to warnings from the EU of sanctions against Poland, including the possibility of stripping Warsaw of its EU voting rights.

Szydlo spoke after lawmakers voted to approve the contentious Supreme Court legislation.

Critics say that the judiciary needs reform, but that the proposed changes are going in the wrong direction.

The bill also calls for the dismissal of the court’s judges, except for those chosen by the president. It rearranges the court’s structure and adds a disciplinary chamber that would handle breaches of rules or ethics in the justice system.

EU President Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, has appealed to Polish President Andrzej Duda for a meeting to seek ways out of the situation that, he said, goes against EU values and is destructive to Poland’s international image.

The bill still needs approval from the Senate, which was expected to be granted yesterday, and from Duda, who has so far followed the party line.

The law is part of the ruling party’s drive to reorganize all levels of the nation’s judiciary.

Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said the justice system needs radical reform because it still works along communist-era lines — a claim that judges dispute.

Party spokeswoman Beata Mazurek said that people in small towns across the nation have a sense the justice system is not on their side and the party wants to change that.

“We are taking Poland in the right direction,” she said.

Not all agree.

Polish Supreme Court chief Malgorzata Gersdorf said that the court takes an average of seven months to rule on a case — but she calls that a good result, given that the court handles the most difficult and complicated matters.

Opposition lawmaker and former Polish minister of justice Borys Budka said the bill makes the judges dependent on one party and denies citizens the right to independent courts.

He also condemned the speed with which the bill was passed, saying it was done without proper public consultation.