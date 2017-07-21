Bangladeshi activist held on arrival in Malaysia

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysia has detained a prominent Bangladeshi activist, civil groups said yesterday, describing the government action as “harassment” against human rights defenders.

Rights group Odhikar secretary Adilur Rahman Khan was detained after arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport early yesterday, campaigners said.

He was due to speak at a two-day conference organized by the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network.

Rights group Voice of the Malaysian People (Suaram) said Khan was being kept incommunicado at the airport’s immigration lock-up and appealed for his release.

“Suaram calls for his immediate release and demand that the immigration department stop its persistent harassment against human rights defenders visiting Malaysia,” it said in a statement.

Immigration authorities could not be reached for comment.

Khan’s group has been critical of human rights violations allegedly committed by Bangladeshi security forces, including torture and extra judicial killings.