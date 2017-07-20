Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Floods force evacuations

Dozens of homes have been evacuated on the south coast of Cornwall as flash floods swept through Cornwall and Devon after violent thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon. “It literally just came over like a massive mist,” Karla Wainwright told BBC News, adding that hailstones smashed small panes of glass on the Paris Hotel where she works in the village of Coverack. Some residents had to be airlifted to safety as the flood waters washed into homes and both roads to the village were swamped. No injuries have been reported. Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said its crews responded to “multiple flooding-related incidents” in the Coverack area.

UNITED STATES

Teen sentenced for stabbing

A Connecticut teenager who fatally stabbed a man outside a fast-food restaurant during a dispute over spilled coffee has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Stamford Advocate reported that 17-year-old Marquest Hall was sentenced on Tuesday by a judge who called the March 2015 killing of 52-year-old Antonio Muralles “brutal, senseless and totally unnecessary.” Hall pleaded guilty in March to first-degree manslaughter. He will be eligible for parole in 12 years. Prosecutors say Muralles had just left a Stamford McDonald’s with a coffee when he inadvertently bumped into Hall and a friend and spilled some coffee on them. Hall was 15 at the time, but was charged as an adult. Hall did not speak at sentencing, but his lawyer says he is remorseful.

UNITED STATES

Man hammers raccoon

A Pennsylvania man says he was attacked by a raccoon as he worked on his car outside his home, and killed the animal with the only weapon he had: a hammer. Dan Waldenville told the Tribune Review that he was underneath his Jeep on Monday when the seemingly rabid raccoon ran up and bit him on the head. Patrolman John Carilli says he arrived to shoot the animal, only to see the hammer-wielding Waldenville in a standoff with it. The officer says the creature stood up on two legs to charge Waldenville, who whacked it about three times until it fell dead. Waldenville says he felt compelled to kill the raccoon when he saw it heading for his neighbor’s, where small children live. He is undergoing treatment for rabies, though the animal’s remains are still being tested.

UNITED STATES

Police round up buffalo

A herd of buffalo went running through the New Hampshire town of Gilford on Tuesday, forcing local police to play cowboy in rounding them up, while requesting that drivers not blow their car horns or try to approach the animals. The buffalo got loose from Bolduc Farm, whose owner, Robert Bolduc said the herd might have been startled by some construction work and found a weak spot in the farm’s fencing. Nine of the buffalo had been retrieved, but police were still looking for a mother and two yearlings.

MEXICO

Audit finds teachers absent

An audit of the nation’s teaching payroll found more than 44,000 teachers who were getting paid, but not in the classroom, Minister of Public Education Aurelio Nuno said on Tuesday. More than 17,000 of those teachers were allegedly diverted into union work and still receiving pay without teaching, while nearly 15,000 others who were in administrative positions have been sent back to classrooms, he said. The audit also found that more than 1,300 teachers who had been fired were still being paid.