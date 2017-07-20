Singapore offers plane, drones to help Manila fight IS

Reuters, SINGAPORE

Singapore has offered a military transport airplane, drone surveillance aircraft and use of combat training facilities to support the Philippines’ fight against the rising threat of Muslim militancy, the Singaporean Ministry of Defence said yesterday.

The offer stemmed from talks in Manila earlier this week between Singaporean Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen (黃永宏) and his Philippine counterpart, Delfin Lorenzana.

Surrounded by Muslim majority countries and with a Muslim minority of its own, Singapore is worried by the small, but dangerous number of people in the region who have been radicalized by the Islamic State (IS) group.

Ministers describe the terror threat against the wealthy city-state as the highest in recent years and alarm was heightened in May when a militant group linked to the Islamic State group seized Marawi City in southern Philippines.

Security forces are still battling to regain control of the town and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte this week asked Congress to extend martial law until the end of the year on Mindanao, the only Muslim majority island in the largely Catholic Philippines.

During the past two months Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines launched joint maritime and air patrols over their shared boundaries in the Sulu Sea, to guard against the movement of militants between Borneo Island and Mindanao.

Supporting the regional effort, Singapore’s defence ministry said that it had offered a C-130 transport plane to deliver humanitarian supplies, drone surveillance aircraft and use of training facilities for the Philippines military.

“While the AFP [Armed Forces of the Philippines] is confident that Marawi will be secured from terrorists soon, further concerted efforts are required to ensure that other terrorist cells do not entrench themselves in the southern Philippines, as this would cause instability to the rest of ASEAN,” the ministry said in a statement.

Fearful that the militant group could build a base in Southeast Asia, governments in the region last month announced that they plan to share intelligence, using spy planes and drones to stem the movement of militants across their porous borders.