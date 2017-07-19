Agencies

UNITED STATES

Singer denies cult report

Rhythm and blues singer R. Kelly on Monday denied an article by media outlet BuzzFeed News that he was keeping a household of young women in a “cult” atmosphere. “Mr Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name,” Kelly’s attorney Linda Mensch said in a statement. Kelly has not been charged with any crime. BuzzFeed said in an e-mailed statement: “We stand fully behind the story, which was based on nine months of interviews and old-fashioned investigative reporting.” The article cited interviews with two families and three former associates of Kelly. The article cited one mother saying that the set-up was a “cult.” The article said all of the women were over the age of consent. Some family members cited in the article expressed frustration at limited communications with their daughters.

UNITED STATES

Brady corn maze planned

A Massachusetts farm is honoring Tom Brady with a corn maze designed in his image. Sauchuk’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in the town of Plympton said on Sunday that its 10th corn maze is to feature the New England Patriots’ star quarterback. The maze is to open on Sept. 16. The design has been unveiled on the farm’s Facebook page. Boston.com reported that the crops would not be fashioned into the shape of Brady until closer to the farm’s opening day. Farm owner Scott Sauchuk plants and grows the corn, which he says is a 90 to 100-day process. A company will then spend one day chopping the corn into the desired shape.

BRAZIL

Protests hit plant work

Construction of a power plant on the Teles Pires river was paralyzed by protesting members of the Munduruku people, a leader of the movement told reporters on Monday. The protesters are demanding the formal demarcation of indigenous land they claim and the return of burial urns that they said had disappeared during the construction work, the leader said. “The works have been completely halted... We will remain here until our demands are met,” said Valdenir Munduruku, one of the group’s leaders.

UNITED STATES

Bison attacks hiker

An Alaskan hiker said he was lucky to be alive after a bison gored his thigh in North Dakota on June 30. Michael Turk said that if the giant animal had hit his femoral artery, the largest artery in the body, he would have died. “I know I was lucky to be alive,” Turk told the Minot Daily News. The 51-year-old former army combat medic was camping in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. He said he passed the bison on Buckhorn Trail when he went to photograph the sunset. He encountered the same bison on his return, but did not keep the recommended 23m distance as he walked by. “I was too close, it was my fault. It was getting dark,” Turk said.

ARGENTINA

Cold weather kills two

Officials say cold weather and freezing temperatures from a polar wave have killed two people. Those who died were are a 54-year-old homeless man in the seaside resort city of Mar del Plata and a 41-year-old man living in a shack in Santa Fe Province. Officials on Monday said that both died of hypothermia. The National Meteorological Service said the cold front came all the way from the South Pole, with temperatures as low as minus-7oC.