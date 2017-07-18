Agencies

UNITED STATES

Storms batter Phoenix

Strong storm systems in Phoenix have caused major power outages, flooded part of a major highway and prompted air traffic controllers to divert some flights bound for Phoenix. The Arizona Republic reported that nearly 6,000 households on Saturday night lost power in the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It was not immediately clear when power would be restored. The Arizona Department of Transportation said that some lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 had been flooded. Transportation officials advised drivers to slow down or avoid driving altogether. The storms also prompted air traffic controllers to divert some flights bound for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to airports in Mesa, Tucson and Las Vegas. A US National Weather Service meteorologist said more storm systems were expected yesterday.

PUERTO RICO

Zoo struggles for funds

The economic crisis afflicting the nation for the past decade has also taken a toll on the island’s only zoo, with critics saying it is sorely understaffed and struggling to care for its animals on a limited budget. Conditions at Dr Juan A. Rivero Zoo, an 18-hectare zoo with more than 300 species in the town of Mayaguez, have deteriorated so far as to catch the attention of the US Department of Agriculture, which cited dozens of violations at the park in its most recent report from this spring. They included a distressed cougar housed in a tiny enclosure; a lack of working fans for camels and deer exposed to tropical heat; expired food and medicines and a tiger that inspectors said was underweight.

UNITED STATES

Actor Martin Landau dies

Martin Landau, a star of the 1960s TV series Mission: Impossible who made a late-career comeback with an Academy Award-winning performance in the 1994 film Ed Wood, died on Saturday aged 89, his publicist said on Sunday. Landau died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles from unexpected complications during a short hospitalization for an undisclosed illness, publicist Dick Guttman said in a statement. Landau won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of horror movie star Bela Lugosi in the Tim Burton film Ed Wood. He had been nominated for an Academy Award twice before, first for his performance in Francis Coppola’s Tucker and again for Woody Allen’s Crimes and Misdemeanors.

SPAIN

Rollercoaster crashes

Thirty-three people on Sunday suffered minor injuries in a collision between two trains on a rollercoaster at one of the nation’s oldest theme parks, emergency services said. The accident at the Parque de Atracciones in Madrid happened as one train that had just completed the loop failed to stop, hitting the back of another train that was about to leave the station, an emergency services spokesman said. Of the 33 people who were injured, 27 were taken to hospital for evaluation, the spokesman said, addign that the injuries were mainly bruising and shock. The rollercoaster, the Mine Train, reaches a height of 17.5m and travels 450m through waterfalls at a maximum speed of 55kph, according to the theme park’s Web site. It is the first family rollercoaster in the nation to incorporate the use of virtual reality glasses, according to the Web site.

CHINA

Two killed in Walmart attack

A man armed with a kitchen knife killed two people and wounded nine in a Walmart supermarket on Sunday night in the southern city of Shenzhen, state media reported. The 30-year-old suspect was detained following the attack in the outlet in the city’s Bao’an District, Xinhua news agency said, citing local police. Knife attacks are not uncommon in China. In May, a man believed to be suffering mental health problems killed two people and injured 18 in a rampage in southwest Guizhou Province, while in January, a man armed with a kitchen knife stabbed 11 children at a kindergarten in the southern Guangxi region. Violent crime has been on the rise in China as the nation’s economy has boomed and the gap between rich and poor has expanded rapidly. Studies have also described a rise in the prevalence of mental disorders, some of them linked to stress as the pace of life becomes faster and support systems wither.