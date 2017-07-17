Agencies

CHINA

House fire kills at least 22

A pre-dawn fire in a two-story house in Jiangsu Province’s Changshu yesterday killed 22 people and injured three, authorities said. The Changshu City Government said in a brief social media post that the fire broke out about 4:30am. It said authorities put out the fire and finished cleaning the scene. The cause remains under investigation. An earlier report by Xinhua news agency said more than 20 people lived in the house, citing unnamed sources. Telephone calls to the city’s publicity department were unanswered.

DR CONGO

Foreign journalists attacked

Armed men attacked a group of journalists and park rangers in a remote wildlife reserve overnight, and a US journalist and two guards were missing, a local official said on Saturday. The group attacked comprised the US and two Irish journalists and 13 park rangers. They were in the town of Mambasa in Okapi Wildlife Reserve, Mambasa Territory Administrator Alfred Bongwalanga told reporters by telephone. The two Irish journalists and all but two of the rangers had been found and were safe, he added.

UNITED KINGDOM

Boy held for acid attacks

Police on Saturday said they had charged a 16-year-old boy with 15 offenses following five related acid attacks in London two days earlier. The charges include grievous bodily harm, possession of an item to discharge a noxious substance and robbery. The boy is due to appear before Stratford Youth Court on today, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement. On Friday, British police arrested two teenagers after five acid attacks against moped riders in less than 90 minutes across east London on Thursday left several people with facial burns, including one with horrific injuries. Police said the investigation was ongoing

TURKEY

President voices message

Mobile phone users in Turkey were surprised to hear a voice message by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when placing a call around midnight on Saturday on the anniversary of the failed coup of July 15 last year. After dialing a number, instead of hearing a dialtone users heard a voice message from Erdogan congratulating them on the national holiday of “democracy and unity” that marks the coup’s defeat. Only after Erdogan’s message did the dialtone begin. “As president, I send congratulations on the July 15 National Day of Democracy and Unity and wish the martyrs mercy and the heroes [of the defeat of the coup] health and well-being,” the message read by Erdogan said.

GERMANY

Jets escort airliner

A South Korean airliner headed for Switzerland was escorted to Stuttgart Airport by two German military jets after losing radio contact, authorities said. Officials determined after the Boeing 777 landed safely on Saturday evening that there was a problem with the aircraft’s radio equipment, police said, They said yesterday that they received about 250 calls from residents because of sonic booms caused by the two fighter jets. Stuttgart Airport was cited by the Deutsche Presse-Agentur as saying that the 211 passengers on the Korean Air flight from Seoul to Zurich had to spend the night on cots in a terminal because it was not possible to organize buses at the late hour and there were not enough hotel beds available. The passengers were taken to Switzerland by bus early yesterday.