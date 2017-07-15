Hawaii soldier who pledged loyalty to IS held without bail

AP, HONOLULU

A US soldier accused of wanting to commit a mass shooting after pledging loyalty to the Islamic State group believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of former US president John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the US government, a former US Army bunkmate said.

After a brief detention hearing, the federal court in Honolulu on Thursday ordered US Army Sergeant 1st Class Ikaika Kang held without bail.

Kang’s court-appointed attorney, Birney Bervar, did not contest his client’s detention, but said after the hearing that he would ask for a mental health evaluation.

A “turning point” for Kang’s mental state seems to be a 2011 deployment, Bervar said.

“He’s a decorated American soldier for 10 years, goes to Afghanistan and comes back and things start going off the rails,” Bervar said.

His client may suffer from service-related mental health issues of which the government was aware, but neglected to treat, he added.

“It looks like rather than helping him, the government exploited and took advantage of him,” Bervar said.

“Kang’s military training, weapons abilities and personal combat skills, coupled with his strong stated desire to kill people in the name of Islamic State, makes him one of the more dangerous criminal defendants to have been charged in this judicial district,” prosecutors wrote in a motion asking that be held without bail.

According to court documents, Kang met with undercover agents he thought were from the Islamic State group at a home in Honolulu, where he pledged allegiance to the group and kissed an Islamic State flag.

Kang was arrested immediately “to remove the possibility that he would act on his impulse to kill people in the name of Islamic State,” prosecutors wrote.

Bervar said that since Kang never had any contact with real members of the group, the government was “pouring gasoline on the fire of his mental illness.”

Kang and Dustin Lyles, a medically retired soldier, bunked together for a month in 2013 during military training.

The two were friends for several years before Lyle left the Army and the two lost touch.

Lyles said that Kang’s arrest came as a shock and that he never heard Kang express support for the enemy. They shared sleeping quarters, ate together and practiced mixed martial arts.

“If I had known that then ... I wouldn’t even have talked to him after that,” Lyles said.

Lyles said he and Kang debated about conspiracies, including that 9/11 was staged by the US to spark wars in the Middle East.

Kang’s father, Clifford, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser his son’s promotion to sergeant first class came in the past six months, and he was proud of his son for serving and his position as an air traffic controller.

However, the father was worried about the stress of the job.

“I kept on telling him, ‘Being an air traffic controller [is] too stressful. You can always change ... and they will understand.’ And he said: ‘I can handle,’” Clifford Kang said.