Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Rail not for moving house

Moving house? Do not let the train take the strain — that is the message from rail chiefs after publishing footage of passengers lugging furniture and fridges on busy commuter services. The slapstick images taken in Brisbane show a man laboring to trolley a refrigerator into a lift and down to a platform. He manages to wheel the large item onto a train, before the footage shows him backing it out again as security officers intervene and issue a fine. “Today’s #TrainEtiquetteTuesday is a simple one: please book a removalist,” Queensland Rail tweeted with the images on Tuesday. The operator said the that oversized items were not allowed on trains, with potential fines of up to A$252 (US$192). “The last thing we want is for a customer to injure themselves or others losing control of an oversized item, or blocking the path of others and making them step over the yellow [safety] line,” a spokesperson said.

JAPAN

NHK sorry over Hitler shirt

A former Internet tycoon who wore a Hitler T-shirt on a talk show sparked public anger, with the broadcaster forced to apologize. Internet service provider Livedoor founder Takafumi Horie spent nearly two years in jail for accounting fraud before his release in 2013. Appearing as a guest on Wednesday on Gogo Nama, Horie donned a black T-shirt with a caricature of Hitler on it and a peace symbol next to the words “NO WAR.” Despite what public broadcaster NHK called the shirt’s “anti-war writing,” the Hitler imagery drew a barrage of criticism with a number of viewers contacting the program as others took to social media. An NHK announcer apologized to “those who felt uncomfortable” at the end of the program. Horie fired off a tweet defending the top while dubbing critics “weak-minded.”