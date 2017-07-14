Police searching for four missing men find remains

AP, NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania

Investigators found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm, vowing to “bring each and every one of these lost boys home to their families.”

Cadaver dogs led them to the spot on the 36-hectare farm in Solebury Township, where they discovered human remains inside a 3.66m-deep common grave.

The body identified was that of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

Weintraub did not say how he died.

The other remains have not yet been identified.

The missing men are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Patrick, who was a year behind DiNardo at a Catholic high school for boys, was last seen on Wednesday last week, while the other three vanished on Friday.

Authorities said they are starting to look at pursuing homicide charges against a 20-year-old man who was taken into custody earlier on Wednesday and whose parents own the farm.

Cosmo DiNardo was being held on US$5 million cash bail after he was charged with trying to sell another victim’s car after the man disappeared. The car was found on the DiNardo family’s property.

DiNardo had also been arrested on Monday and held on US$1 million bail on an unrelated gun charge, before his father paid US$100,000 to bail him out on Tuesday.

The charge stems from accusations that DiNardo was caught with a shotgun and ammunition in February, despite a prior mental health commitment.

DiNardo’s parents, Antonio and Sandra DiNardo, own the farm in upper Bucks County, a bucolic area with rolling hillsides, new housing developments and historic sites.

They also own a nearby farm parcel that was also searched and a concrete company near their home in Bensalem, closer to Philadelphia.

An attorney representing the couple issued a statement earlier on Wednesday saying that they sympathize with the families of the missing men and are cooperating “in every way possible with the investigation.”