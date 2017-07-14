Brazil convicts ex-president for graft

AP, RIO DE JANEIRO

The former president who brought Brazil to prominence on the world stage has been found guilty of corruption and money laundering — a historic judgement underscoring that no one is out of reach of this Latin American country’s sprawling graft investigation.

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s conviction on Wednesday was the highest-profile victory yet for the probe, which has already brought charges against dozens of political and business elite and recovered more than US$3 billion in ill-gotten gains.

While Judge Sergio Moro defended the decision as one based purely on the law, Lula derided the trial as a political witch hunt and is expected to rally his supporters to his cause with a news conference he called for yesterday.

Brazil’s first working-class president, sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison, is to remain free while an appeal is heard, but he is now the country’s first former president to be convicted in a criminal proceeding, at least since democracy was restored in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Michel Temer is facing his own corruption charge.

“It’s very unusual to have a former president convicted of corruption and at the time same a sitting president also being investigated,” said Sergio Praca, a political scientist at the Fundacao Getulio Vargas university in Rio de Janeiro. “Today is a huge moment in Brazilian history, for better or worse.”

Brazilians have lived through three tumultuous years as the ever-spreading “Operation Car Wash” investigation has revealed corruption on a scale that has shocked even the most cynical. At the same time, former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from office for illegally managing the federal budget.

Now her successor, Temer, is under siege as the lower house of the Brazilian National Congress decides whether he should be suspended and put on trial.

The probe initially focused on members of Lula’s Workers’ Party, but it has since brought charges of wrongdoing against politicians of all stripes, feeding anger against those at the top as Brazil’s struggles with its worst economic slump in decades.

Brazilians are frequently in the streets, either to voice support for politicians they feel are being unfairly attacked or to back the prosecutors and judges who are investigating them.

Traditionally, no one has been better at drawing a crowd than Lula.

“He will try to mobilize his crowd, his group, but I don’t think he’s noticed that the times have changed, that the battle is not fought on the streets,” Praca said. “People are just plain tired of everything.”

A few hundred Lula supporters did on Wednesday night protest his conviction in Sao Paulo and a somewhat smaller group was also out to cheer Moro’s decision.

The charismatic leader left office at the end of 2010 with sky-high popularity, after riding an economic boom to fund social programs that pulled millions of Brazilians out of poverty and expanding the international role of Latin America’s biggest nation.

In many quarters, the man remains revered — both for his economic policies and his role in fighting for democracy during the country’s dictatorship. The 71-year-old has been considered a front-runner for next year’s presidential election.

Lula’s defense team issued a scathing statement after the verdict, calling the charges an attack on democracy and vowing to prove the former president’s innocence.