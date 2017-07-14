Fontgate scandal could see Pakistan sans Sharif

AFP, ISLAMABAD

A typeface has sparked uproar in Pakistan after documents using the font were produced in a corruption case against Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif — despite being dated a year before the design was released.

Microsoft’s Calibri font was used to type certified papers naming Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Safdar, as a trustee for several of the family’s high-end London properties.

The plush apartments are at the heart of the case against the Sharif family, with authorities and the opposition questioning the legitimacy of the funds used to buy them via offshore companies.

The identity of the legal beneficiaries has formed part of the probe and the documents were meant to show that Safdar, who is Sharif’s presumptive political heir, was a trustee only, but the papers were dated February 2006 — a year before the font in which they are typed was in widespread commercial use, its creator said.

The same conclusion was drawn by a joint investigative team (JIT) tasked by the Pakistani Supreme Court with examining the corruption claims, which had London’s Radley Forensic Document Laboratory assess the documents.

Based on that assessment, the JIT rejected the papers as “falsified” in a report issued earlier this week.

The conclusion, dubbed Fontgate, set Pakistani social media alight with jokes and memes, and was widely repeated in mainstream media, adding fuel to opposition calls for the prime minister to step down.

“Today #calibri was searched more than porn in Pakistan,” Twitter user Sherry wrote.

Journalist Mubashir Zaidi said the prime minister should now write his resignation “in #Calibri font.”

Supporters of Sharif’s ruling PML-N party argued that Calibri has been publicly available since 2004, but the font’s creator, a Dutch designer named Lucas de Groot, said in a statement that it was “unlikely” Calibri had been used in any official documents in 2006.

“In my opinion the document in question was produced much later,” De Groot said.

De Groot said he began designing Calibri in 2002 and sent the finalized version to Microsoft in 2004. After that, he said, it was used in beta versions that would have required “serious effort” to obtain.

The first Microsoft product to use Calibri on a large scale was Office 2007, he said, which was available to resellers by Nov. 20, 2006, and for retail by Jan. 30, 2007.

“So in theory it would have been possible to make a document with Calibri in 2006,” he said. “However ... It should have been taken from a beta operating system, from the hands of computer nerds. Why would anyone use a completely unknown font for an official document in 2006? If the person using Calibri was such a font lover that he or she had to use the new Calibri, then he or she should be able to prove that other documents were printed with Calibri in 2006 and these prints should be in the hands of other people as well.”

Safdar, herself a regular Twitter user, has not yet commented publicly on the Calibri claim, although she vowed the report itself would be “decimated” in court.

The corruption controversy which has engulfed her family erupted last year with the publication of 11.5 million secret documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, revealing the offshore dealings of many of the world’s rich and powerful.

Along with Safdar, two more of Sharif’s four children — his sons Hasan and Hussein — were also implicated in the papers.