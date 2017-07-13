Agencies

WEST BANK

Army kills two Palestinians

Israeli forces yesterday killed two Palestinians in a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medical officials said. The Israeli military said its troops had opened fire after coming under attack. “During an IDF [Israel Defense Forces] operation in the Jenin refugee camp, Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the forces and assailants hurled explosive devices at the forces,” the military said in a statement. “In response to the immediate threat, forces shot towards the attackers.” The Palestinian health ministry said the two people killed by the troops were aged 21 and 16, and that a third person was shot and wounded in the leg. Camp residents made no mention of any Palestinian gunfire in their accounts of the raid in which they said rocks were thrown at the troops.

TURKEY

Five killed in IS cell raid

Police yesterday killed five Islamic State (IS) militants in a raid on a house in the city of Konya and four police officers were slightly wounded, the provincial governor’s office said. Special forces police launched the operation at the house in Meram District at 5:15am because they believed the militant cell was planning an attack, Dogan news agency said. It said there were suspicions that those killed might have been planning to target events being held this week to commemorate the anniversary of an attempted military coup on July 15 last year. A gunfight broke out after those in the house resisted the police and five Kalashnikov rifles, a pistol and ammunition were seized during the raid, the governor’s office said in a statement.

PHILIPPINES

Nine killed in rebel clash

Philippine troops yesterday clashed with communist rebels in the south, leaving eight rebels and a soldier dead, officials said. The fighting erupted after patrolling troops encountered about 40 New People’s Army rebels in Compostela Valley, army spokesman Captain Alexandre Cabales. The guerrillas later fled, leaving behind the bodies of eight rebels and six high-powered guns. A wounded soldier died on the way to a hospital, he said.

AUSTRALIA

Flyer checks-in beer

A beer-loving man has managed to check-in a can of lager as his only luggage on a domestic flight, with the brew arriving safely thanks to courteous baggage handlers. To the amusement of ground staff at Melbourne Airport, the can of Emu Export Lager was tagged and made its way along the conveyor belt to the plane as the only check-in item for passenger Dean Stinson on Saturday last week. Stinson said he concocted the plan with a friend who worked at the airport “just for a laugh,” adding he was pleasantly surprised that his precious cargo survived the four-hour journey.

CHINA

Dozens arrested over fraud

Authorities have detained 35 Japanese in Fujian Province for alleged fraud, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. “We were informed that local authorities notified the Japanese consulate-general in Guangzhou on July 3 that they had taken 35 Japanese nationals into criminal custody on suspicion of fraud,” a ministry official who asked not to be identified said. The Japanese were accused of being involved in scams targeting residents in Chiba Prefecture, the Nikkei Shimbun said, adding that it could be the largest Japanese telecom fraud group found operating in China, in terms of the number of people detained.