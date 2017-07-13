Brazil Senate approves labor changes

AP, RIO DE JANEIRO

The Brazilian Senate on Tuesday gave final congressional approval to an overhaul of the nation’s labor laws, providing political support to Brazilian President Michel Temer as he fights accusations of corruption.

Opposition senators had tried to block the vote with a sit-in at the Senate president’s rostrum, but the session resumed after a six-hour delay and in a vote on the measure’s initial reading the body voted 50-26 in favor.

After several hours of debate, the Senate then rejected any changes to the legislation, which already passed the lower house of Congress, and the measure went to the president for his signature.

“This is a victory for Brazil in the fight against unemployment and in the construction of a more productive economy,” said a tweet from Temer, who proposed the work rule changes.

“I think we passed one of the most ambitious reforms of the last 30 years,” he said.

The measure is part of a program being pushed by Temer that he says is needed to bolster the nation’s economy, which is in a deep slump.

The legislation calls for agreements negotiated between employers and workers on a range of issues to override labor regulations and it also will make it easier for businesses to hire temporary workers, even for extended periods of time.

Other legislation being promoted by Temer would cap government spending and make the pension system less costly.

Although most senators backed the labor law bill, the president’s allies did not take the opportunity during the session to speak in favor of the overhaul, which opinion polls indicate is unpopular among Brazilians.

“The Brazilian people know that this reform will not bring jobs,” said Humberto Costa, leader of the opposition Worker’s Party.

Early in the day, opposition senators had commandeered the leaders’ table on the rostrum and prevented Senate President Eunicio Oliveira and some of his allies from taking their seats.

Oliveira responded by ordering the power and microphones cut off and he adjourned the session, leading to long negotiations behind the scenes while the insurgents remained in the chamber.

After six hours, Oliveira took a seat at a smaller chair and restarted the session while having to shout to fellow senators.

The rebels soon gave up the sit-in.

Allies of the president hope the victory on the labor law bill will give the president a boost before the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, votes on whether to suspend him from office and put him on trial for corruption.

That vote is not yet scheduled.

If two-thirds of deputies should vote against Temer, Chamber Speaker Rodrigo Maia would take over presidential duties while the Brazilian Supreme Court decided whether to remove the president or find him not guilty.

The attorney general has accused Temer of accepting bribes from a meatpacking executive in exchange for helping the company obtain favorable government decisions.

Temer denies any wrongdoing.

Additional reporting by AFP