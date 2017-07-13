Japanese comedian, foreign ministry to rhyme for UN plan

AP, TOKYO

Japanese comedian Kazuhito Kosaka, also known as Pikotaro, has adapted his song PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen) to promote the UNs’ sustainable development goals.

The original song went viral last year after pop star Justin Bieber tweeted that it was his favorite video.

Pikotaro, in his trademark leopard-lizard design outfit, was a bit reserved at an appearance yesterday alongside the more conservatively dressed Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Fumio Kishida.

The PPAP star beamed at the invitation to accompany the diplomat to New York and pledged to do his utmost for the awareness campaign. They are to debut the UN version, SDGs (sustainable development goals), on Monday.

Pikotaro seemed unconvinced.

“Do you mean the UN, one that is in New York? Me? Are you sure?” he said.

Kishida reassured him that it is a Japan-hosted reception at the UN headquarters where he is to perform.

The UN action plan sets goals in fighting poverty, climate change and other global challenges.

Kishida said he needs to boost awareness for the project in which every citizen needs to help.

“Pikotaro-san’s popularity would be extremely effective to boost public recognition,” Kishida said.

Pikotaro said it would be a challenge to achieve all the goals, but he is happy to accept the foreign ministry’s appointment to the promotional role and to help by doing what he does best.

“Something easy that encourages people to watch and follow example,” he said.

He also gave Kishida a brief posing lesson, demonstrating hand gestures showing 17 development project areas as the minister struggled to copy Pikotaro.

However, there was no dance lesson.

In the PPAP song, Pikotaro mimics stabbing a pen into an apple and a pineapple while singing simple English lyrics and dancing.