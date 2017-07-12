Agencies

UNITED STATES

Plane crash kills 16

A military plane on Monday crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for kilometers. Leflore County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late briefing that 16 bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 135km north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta. The KC-130 is used as a refueling tanker. Andy Jones said he was working on his family’s catfish farm just before 4pm when he heard a boom and looked up to see the plane corkscrewing downward with one engine smoking. By the time he and other reached the crash site, fires were burning too intensely to approach the wreckage, he said.

MEXICO

Journalist’s death probed

The Veracruz state attorney general’s office on Monday said it has opened an investigation into the shooting of a Honduran photojournalist, who had apparently fled his own country fearing for his life. The body of Edwin Rivera Paz was found in the city of Acayucan on Sunday with gunshot wounds, and was identified by a family member, the office said. Rivera Paz was a cameraman for the Honduran television program Los Verduleros (The Grocers). He fled Honduras after assailants shot and killed Igor Padilla, the program’s director and producer, in mid-January.

UNITED STATES

Man charged over mailings

An Olympia, Washington, man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges. The Seattlepi.com on Monday reported that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah, discovered a package containing a fake bomb on Thursday last week. Charging papers say he also sent his finger, a bullet and a marijuana joint to tax collectors last year. Court documents say Lariviere has been upset with the IRS since he was laid off in the 1990s from his job as a civilian defense contractor.

BRAZIL

New class for teachers

About 40 teachers in Rio de Janeiro started a new course on Monday — they are learning how to react to the shootings and violence plaguing the city. The course was organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and each teacher will go back and instruct colleagues in their own schools on how to deal with a variety of violent incidents. “It’s a question of knowing how to manage each situation — how to react during a shooting, for example. These are simple courses of action that can make a real difference,” said Lorenzo Caraffi, regional director of the ICRC in Latin America. Since the start of the academic year, only seven of 120 school days have passed without at least one of Rio’s schools being shut down because of outbreaks of violence.

UNITED STATES

Happy cows give more milk

Dairy farmers who want their herds to be cash cows should give them bigger stalls, increase air circulation and provide shelter to prevent overheating, according to a University of Wisconsin initiative that focuses on making dairy cows happier so they provide more milk. “I think it’s really important that we give them the spa treatment,” said Nigel Cook, who has directed the Dairyland Initiative since 2010. Cook said major concerns include leg pain or lameness, especially among cows that stand for long periods without a comfortable resting place.