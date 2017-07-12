Family planning progress way behind target

The Guardian

Global efforts to help millions of women plan their families — and address unsustainable population growth — are falling woefully short, with looming cuts in funding threatening to hamper progress further, campaigners said.

The latest figures show that an eight-year program to get contraception to more than 100 million women is way off target.

Moreover, concerns are mounting that policies introduced by US President Donald Trump slashing funds for family planning programs will exacerbate the problem. The US is the largest donor for family planning, allocating US$607.5 million this year.

A global family planning summit opened in London yesterday — coinciding with world population day — bringing together top officials from more than 50 countries to discuss how to step up flagging family planning efforts.

The target to get modern contraception to 120 million women and girls in the 69 poorest countries by 2020 was set five years ago. So far, barely 30 million have been reached — nearly 20 million fewer than the plan required at this stage.

The goal was established to bring international attention to an issue that reduces deaths in childbirth, improves women’s economic chances and addresses concerns over the growth in the world’s population, which is forecast to hit 8 billion in 2023 and almost 10 billion by 2050.

The countries predicted to see the largest growth in population by the mid-century are those with some of the highest rates of unmet need for family planning.

Recent UN predictions show that half the projected growth in population between now and 2050 would occur in Africa — a continent with the world’s highest fertility rates and the lowest use of modern contraception.

The population of 26 African countries is predicted to at least double by 2050.

Some experts worry that rampant population growth in Africa will not just aggravate the current migration crisis, but could play into the hands of terror groups across the Sahel who seek recruits among large, poor families with few options.

At the same time, the international will to address this has taken a heavy blow from some of Trump’s earliest decisions in office. Since January, Trump has announced a cut in all funding for international family planning in his proposed budget, has stopped funding the UN Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) and has reintroduced the Mexico City policy, or global gag rule, which prevents money from going to overseas organisations whose work touches on abortion.

Trump’s policies have left some of the largest providers of reproductive healthcare services in poorer countries struggling for money. The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) and Marie Stopes International are already reporting the closure of family planning programs in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The UNFPA, the agency charged with ending maternal deaths and promoting family planning services, is facing a US$700 million funding gap for contraceptives over the next three years.

“It’s looking dire,” Women Deliver chief executive Katja Iversen said. “We see great people stepping up, but in no way in the magnitude that is needed. We’re seeing the largest cohort of adolescents ever ...vand the needs for contraception will be key for the whole world, not just for them.

“It’s a very important moment for the world to rally around women’s ability to decide their own fertility. In that sense, the family planning summit comes at a very good time,” she said.