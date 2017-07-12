Chinese military turns on charm in Hong Kong visit

Bloomberg

From 700 sailors spelling out “Hello Hong Kong” on the deck to youthful soldiers singing about iPads and smartphones, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) used the first port call in Hong Kong by its Liaoning aircraft carrier to turn on the charm.

The PLA opted for a message of unity in a weekend slate of public events for the battle group.

The approach came amid skepticism in Hong Kong about China adhering to the “one country two systems” arrangement that has overseen its governance for 20 years and after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) said that challenges to China’s rule would not be tolerated.

“We are the post-1990 generation and we are just like you,” rapped a troop of uniformed soldiers in a show dedicated to celebrating the 20th anniversary of Britain’s return of Hong Kong to Chinese rule. “Yet, that cannot define who we are: We’ve decided to dedicate ourselves to defending this great country, and let sweat and hard training polish our shining youth.”

The Liaoning’s visit coincided with the local PLA garrison’s annual open day. The focus on a united identity shows Beijing is seeking to limit concern about the creep of Chinese influence, even as it warns that independence movements will not be tolerated.

Still, some lawmakers and pro-democracy advocates say the balance has already tilted too far toward China, aided by Hong Kong’s declining economic clout as an overall proportion of the Chinese economy.

“I don’t see how little attempts to show so-called friendliness are going to do very much,” said Kevin Yam (任建峰), a convener of the Progressive Lawyers Group. “The ground had shifted so much over the past five years under C.Y. Leung [梁振英] that it is going to be very difficult to regain any trust,” he said, referring to former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying.

In a show titled Guardian of the Fragrant River — a poetic reference to Hong Kong Harbor — the PLA’s performance troop was the highlight of the local open day. Military actors portrayed the men and women of China’s armed forces in a benevolent light: a few slapstick comedy routines, some spectacular acrobatics and a Broadway-style dance routine with 15 PLA women singing about how serving Hong Kong gave their lives meaning.

It was a contrast to a politically laden performance three years ago titled Toward the Dream that depicted the story of China’s humiliation, starting in the 1840s, at the hands of European, then Japanese invaders with the rest of the show devoted to the communist struggle and China’s economic boom.

In a July 1 speech Xi exhorted local people to identify with China, to take advantage of economic and development opportunities offered by the territory’s proximity to the mainland and embrace institutions like the PLA.

“When our country does well, Hong Kong will do even better,” Xi said.

“It feels awesome be part of a mighty country,” said Harry Wong, a 16-year-old secondary-school student, while taking photographs on the deck of the Yinchuan, a guided-missile destroyer commissioned last year and equipped with anti-stealth radars and anti-ship cruise missiles. “It makes me feel our country is very powerful.”

The PLA charm offensive came a week after thousands of police officers were deployed to keep protesters far away from Xi during a visit that culminated in the inauguration of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥).