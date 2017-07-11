Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Cardinal back to face court

A top Vatican official accused of sex crimes yesterday arrived in Sydney ahead of his first court appearance later this month. Police late last month said that Cardinal George Pell faced multiple charges of “historical sexual offenses” from multiple complainants. The Sydney Catholic archdiocese yesterday said Pell’s return “should not be a surprise” because he had already said he would return to defend himself against the charges. He is due to appear in a Melbourne court on July 26.

JORDAN

Airlines to allow laptops

Royal Jordanian and Kuwait Airways on Sunday announced that passengers would once again be allowed to carry personal electronics, including laptops, on board US-bound flights, ending a ban that was imposed in March last year. The US had issued the ban over concerns Islamic State fighters and other extremists could hide bombs inside laptops. Royal Jordanian on Sunday said it has implemented “enhanced security measures” in line with US Department of Homeland Security requirements.

AUSTRIA

Turkish minister barred

The government yesterday said it had barred Turkish Minister of the Economy Nihat Zeybekci from entering the country to attend a rally marking the anniversary of last year’s failed coup attempt in Turkey. “He has been barred because his visit was not planned as part of a bilateral exchange, but was about his public appearance at an event marking the coup attempt,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Thomas Schnoell told reporters, adding that his attendance would have posed a “danger for public order.”

INDIA

Police patrol for poachers

Police are patrolling for poachers as rhinos, deer and wild buffaloes move to higher ground to escape floods inundating Kaziranga National Park in Assam State. Assam Forest and Environment Minister Pramila Rani Brahma yesterday described the flooding in the park as grave. Flooding and landslides in Assam have killed at least 28 people since the middle of last month and about 500,000 people have fled their homes.

CHINA

Floods, landslides kill many

Floods and landslides have killed scores of people in Hunan Province as two weeks of torrential rains forced 1.6 million to flee, authorities said yesterday. About 53,000 homes have collapsed while nearly 350,000 others were seriously or partially damaged after 11 consecutive days of rain, Hunan Civil Affairs Department Deputy Director Tang Biyu said. At least 63 people were killed while 20 more are missing, Tang said in a statement.

KENYA

Chief justice, president spar

Chief Justice David Maraga on Sunday warned President Uhuru Kenyatta not to undermine public confidence in the judiciary in an unusually sharp exchange between the two men less than one month before national elections are due. Kenyatta had earlier responded to a court victory for the opposition against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission by cautioning against any use of the court process to delay the elections. Maraga released a statement a few hours later, saying: “When political leaders cast aspersions on the administration of justice based on a misinterpretation of my statements, it has the potential to impair public confidence in our courts.”

FRANCE

Government presses tax cuts

The government is to press ahead with tax cuts promised by President Emmanuel Macron, a ministry of finance source said yesterday, despite warnings from the official state audit body about an 8 billion euro (US$9.1 billion) hole in the budget. Macron insisted at a meeting on Sunday that plans to rein in the wealth tax and scrap local property taxes for 80 percent of those currently paying them begin to take effect next year, the ministry source said, confirming earlier media reports. The president’s intervention comes just days after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had suggested the cuts would be postponed into 2019.