UNITED STATES

‘True Blood’ actor dies at 39

Nelsan Ellis, an actor best known for his role in the vampire series True Blood, has died at 39 following complications from heart failure, his manager told CNN. His portrayal of Lafayette, a gay cook and medium, helped him spring onto the acting scene after his character became a favorite of fans of the HBO drama, which ran from 2008 to 2014.

Self-help author dies

Spencer Johnson, whose book Who Moved My Cheese? has sold 25 million copies and became a business and self-help phenomenon, has died. Johnson’s executive assistant Nancy Casey on Saturday said that he died on Monday of complications from pancreatic cancer. Who Moved My Cheese? is a slim, 94-page fable on the need to embrace change that was derived from a story Johnson had told at parties and used in speeches.

CANADA

Trudeau defends payment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday defended his government’s apology and multimillion-dollar payment to a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to killing a US soldier in Afghanistan. The deal with Omar Khadr’s lawyers was based on a 2010 Supreme Court ruling that Canadian officials violated his rights at the US base on Cuba, and Trudeau said that when the government violates anyone’s constitutional rights it has to pay. “The charter of rights and freedoms protects all Canadians, every one of us, even when it is uncomfortable,” Trudeau told reporters at the G20 leaders’ summit in Hamburg, Germany.

GAZA STRIP

Power outage hits Gaza

Power supplies have taken a fresh hit in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, with authorities on Saturday accusing the rival Palestinian Authority of blocking fuel payments to Egypt from going through banks. The electricity authority said two of the three generators at Gaza’s only power plant were offline because “the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah stopped all the financial transactions through Palestinian banks to Egypt to buy fuel. This led to the stopping of fuel [deliveries] two days ago from Egypt.” A spokesman for the Palestinian Authority government in Ramallah, Tarek Rishmawi, said that “the main reason for the worsening situation in Gaza is Hamas as they rejected the initiative of [Palestinian President] Mahmoud Abbas to end the split” between Palestinian factions. He did not confirm or deny the allegations of blocking fuel payments.

KKK protests statue removal

A few dozen Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members and supporters on Saturday shouted “white power” at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where they protested against a city council decision to remove a statute honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The group was guarded by scores of police and outnumbered by hundreds of counter-protesters who waved signs denouncing racism. Anti-KKK protesters raised their voices in chants and shouts, drowning out speeches from the white supremacists, live video feeds on social media showed. There were no initial reports of violence at the rally that lasted less than an hour. Police later fired tear gas canisters when some protesters refused orders to disperse. Twenty-three people were arrested, but officials could not confirm their affiliations.