Scuffles on third night of G20 protests

AP and Reuters, HAMBURG, Germany

Anti-globalization protesters yesterday rioted for a third consecutive night in Hamburg, Germany, even after G20 leaders had already left.

Police used water cannon trucks again early yesterday against rioters attacking them with iron rods and pavement blocks.

They arrested 144 protesters and temporarily detained another 144.

Late on Saturday, police had turned on water cannons to disperse remaining protesters, many drunk, who started throwing bottles and other objects. Emergency services said they were treating injured people, but gave no numbers.

More than 200 officers have been injured in the violence since Thursday. The number of injured protesters was not clear.

The overwhelming majority of the tens of thousands who had taken to the streets since Thursday protested peacefully against the G20 summit.

On Saturday afternoon, more than 50,000 people gathered for a “G20 — not welcome” demonstration.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, facing an election in September, had sought to underscore her commitment to free speech by holding the meeting in a trading hub with a long tradition of leftist radicalism.

However, images of smoke rising over parts of the city, burning cars, wrecked shops and streets awash with debris have raised questions about her strategy, and police reinforcements from across Germany had to be dispatched to help.

Merkel, who met police and security forces after the summit to thank them, condemned the violence, but also said the majority were peaceful and legitimate protesters.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the extreme violence and unbridled brutality that police were repeatedly confronted with,” she said.

“There is no justification for plundering, arson and brutal attacks on the lives of police officers ... anyone who acts in this way ... places himself outside our democratic community,” she added.

However, on Saturday, mostly young protestors, some holding balloons, others pushing strollers, wanted to keep the demonstration peaceful as hip-hop and Turkish music blasted out of speakers.

“The message is G20 — never again and certainly not in Hamburg,” said Oskar Zach, 16. “We aim to remain peaceful. We want to show we can demonstrate without violence.”

Thomas Eberhardt-Koester, coordinator of the anti-globalization organization Attac, said the movement wanted to “bring our criticism of the G20 and our alternatives for fair global policies onto the streets.”

On Friday night, special armed police were deployed with assault rifles after militants, described as the Black Bloc because of their trademark black hoods and masks, hurled objects and set barricades alight.

Ministers decried the violent protesters and said they would face the full force of the law, but some other politicians criticized the choice of venue.

Merkel defended her choice of Hamburg, saying similar summits had been held in big cities such as London and it was unacceptable to say some places were ruled out as venues.

Hamburg residents, who Merkel said would receive compensation for damage, were also angry at the destruction.

“Merkel underestimated the protests. The least she can do now is come visit [the district of] Sternschanze and see the damage for herself,” 50-year-old programmer Kai Mertens said.