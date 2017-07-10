Trump keeps it friendly in talks with Xi on N Korea

Reuters, HAMBURG, Germany

US President Donald Trump on Saturday took a conciliatory tone at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) where the leaders agreed to keep working on two pressing issues: the nuclear threat posed by North Korea and bilateral trade irritants.

Trump campaigned in last year’s presidential election on cracking down on China for its trade practices, but he softened his rhetoric after taking office, saying he wanted to work with China on the nuclear issue.

When the two leaders first met in April at Trump’s Florida resort, they appeared to hit it off. Trump called Xi a “good man” as he urged him to use Beijing’s economic clout to force North Korea to curb its nuclear weapons program.

Lately, Trump has expressed some impatience on China’s role in North Korea, but he showed none of that impatience on Saturday, when the two men met at the invitation of Xi at the tail end of the G20 in Germany.

“It’s an honor to have you as a friend,” Trump told Xi, telling him he appreciated actions he had already taken on North Korea.

“As far as North Korea is concerned, we will have, eventually, success. It may take longer than I’d like. It may take longer than you’d like. But there will be success in the end one way or the other,” Trump said.

Speaking to reporters later on Air Force One, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said the Trump-Xi meeting lasted over an hour-and-a-half, and they had “substantive discussions” about how to deal with North Korea together.

“In regards to China, we had very direct discussions about North Korea. We had very direct discussions about military and security cooperation,” Mnuchin said. “I think that President Trump made very clear to President Xi that he is focused on this issue, and wants to move forward and make progress. And I think President Xi gave a very interesting perspective from their standpoint.”

Xi told Trump that stronger China-US ties were conducive to stability and prosperity amid global conflicts, and had made “new progress” in some areas “despite some sensitive issues,” Xinhua news agency said.

Xi stressed the importance of talks with North Korea, and said China’s navy will join next year’s US-led Pacific Rim military exercises.

Xinhua said Xi stressed to Trump China’s position that it adheres to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and maintaining peace and stability there as well as reiterating its opposition to the US deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system in South Korea.

In a statement released yesterday, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said Xi and Trump had “enhanced mutual understanding” about the North Korea issue and “confirmed the broad direction of using peaceful means to resolve this issue.”