Activists still organizing after ‘709’

Reuters, BEIJING

Yesterday was the second anniversary of a major Chinese government crackdown that led to the detention of hundreds of rights lawyers.

However, while that has taken a lot of lawyers who previously could represent people seeking redress from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) system out of circulation, it is not preventing activists from communicating, and in particular seeking to lobby foreign governments to take a stance against rights abuses in China, activists and diplomats say.

On July 9, 2015, the authorities launched what rights groups say was a coordinated attempt to quash China’s rights movement, in what is known as the “709” crackdown because of the date of the event.

The core members of the movement were described by the official paper of the CCP, the People’s Daily, as “a major criminal gang that has seriously damaged social order.”

Two years on, most of the detained have been sentenced and are in prison or under house arrest; many made public confessions and were sentenced in what their families say were either secret or scripted trials. They were not allowed independent representation and were defended by government-appointed lawyers.

Other activists and lawyers were picked up in the months before and after that date.

Beijing’s campaign did not spell the end of rights activism in China, according to Western diplomats, who say their embassies are meeting activists on an almost daily basis.

They did, though, say that the campaign has pushed activism further outside the system, limiting avenues of redress within China’s courts, and leaving international pressure as a main focus for the activists.

The government has made reforms to professionalize the legal system and improve the average person’s ability to settle disputes in court, but the party has rejected a separation of powers in China and few lawyers work to actively find and defend people who are alleging there have been abuses of government power, as rights lawyers do.

“They burned the field, but the roots remain and new shoots are constantly appearing,” one Western diplomat said, declining to be named.

Feng Chongyi (馮崇義), an expert on China’s rights activists at the University of Technology Sydney, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) had aimed to “eliminate” the rights lawyers and other forms of organized resistance with the crackdown.

Feng was himself prevented from leaving China for a week in March and was subjected to daily interrogations during that time.

Those detained did get financial and moral support from other lawyers, said Feng, who is an Australian permanent resident with a Chinese passport.

China has rejected international criticism of the crackdown and defends its detention and persecution of rights lawyers saying that they are criminals who pose a threat to China’s national security and social order.

The Chinese Ministry of Public Security did not respond to a fax seeking comment on the crackdown.

Born three months before the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Xu Xiaoshun (徐孝順) did not choose to become an activist, but when the authorities detained his son in the summer of 2015, the then 66-year-old decided he had little choice.

“When he first got started, I said to him: ‘If you really want to work defending rights, then when you are locked up, I will come save you,’” Xu said, speaking of his son, Wu Gan (吳淦), an online blogger and activist.