US bombers join Japanese and S Korean airplanes

AP, SEOUL

Two US bombers flew to the Korean Peninsula to join fighter jets from South Korea and Japan for a practice bombing run as part of a training mission in response to North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs, officials said yesterday.

US military officials described the mission on Friday as a defensive show of force and unity from the three allied nations and said it demonstrated “the ironclad US commitment to our allies.”

“North Korea’s actions are a threat to our allies, partners and homeland,” US General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of the US Pacific Air Forces, said in a statement.

“Let me be clear: If called upon we are trained, equipped and ready to unleash the full lethal capability of our allied air forces,” O’Shaughnessy said.

The US Air Force B-1B Lancer planes from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam conducted a 10-hour sequenced bilateral mission with South Korean and Japanese fighter jets, the statement said.

“US bombers and Republic of Korea [ROK] fighters are just two of many lethal military options at our disposal,” said Lieutenant General Thomas Bergeson, deputy commander of the US Forces Korea. “This mission clearly demonstrates the US-ROK alliance remains prepared to use the full range of capabilities to defend and to preserve the security of the Korean Peninsula and region.”

When the B-1Bs reached the Korean Peninsula, they were joined by South Korean F-15 jets and US Air Force F-16s.

The B-1Bs practiced what officials called “attack capabilities” by releasing inert weapons at the Pilsung Range.

As the bombers returned to Guam, they flew over the East China Sea with F-2 fighter jets of the Koku Jieitai, or Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the statement said.

“The US-Japan alliance and the relationship between our militaries are stronger than they have ever been,” said said Lieutenant General Jerry Martinez, commander of the US Forces Japan.

“We continue to train with our Japanese allies to ensure we are ready to defend ourselves from attack,” he said.

The North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its missile is meant to overcome US hostility and enable the North to “strike the very heart of the US at any given time.”