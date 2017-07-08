US recommends well-done walrus to avoid infection

AP, ANCHORAGE, Alaska

If walrus is in your dinner plans, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you make sure it is well-done.

The federal health agency warned of the effects of undercooked game meat after two outbreaks of trichinosis over the past year in western Alaska.

The outbreaks sickened 10 people and all have fully recovered.

It was the first multiple-case outbreaks of trichinosis associated with walrus, which can only be hunted by Alaska Natives for subsistence or handicraft purposes, since 1992.

The CDC in its weekly online morbidity and mortality report dated yesterday urged healthcare givers to consider consumption of wild game when evaluating suspected trichinosis cases.

Trichinosis is contracted by eating raw or undercooked meat from animals infected with a microscopic roundworm. High heat kills the parasite.

Historically, the disease was most frequently associated with eating undercooked pork. Since the late 1990s, wild game is the suspected cause in most cases.

Often in Alaska, it is black bear or polar bear meat.

However, among the 241 trichinosis cases reported in Alaska since 1975, 100 were tied to walrus.

A girl in the middle of August last year reported pain and swelling in her legs, difficultly walking, an itchy rash, fever and muscle pain.

Blood tests found that she, her brother and father had symptoms of parasitic infection. All three had eaten walrus on July 17 last year that was pan-fried to “medium.”

In September last year, staff at a Nome hospital treated the girl’s uncle and aunt about a week after they ate raw walrus.

Alaska health officials counseled them and noted that the parasite in Arctic species cannot be killed by smoking, drying or fermenting the meat.

The outbreak prompted a public service campaign warning of trichinosis before the spring walrus hunt.