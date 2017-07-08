Groups say Chinese Uighurs detained by police in Egypt raids

AP, BEIJING

Chinese students from the Uighur ethnic minority have been detained in Egypt in a broad police sweep that has shaken the country’s sizeable Uighur student and expatriate community, groups said on Thursday.

Egyptian police have detained scores of Uighur students, including 20 from Cairo’s Al-Azhar University who were stopped in the city of Alexandria on their way out of the country on Wednesday and told they would be deported to China, said Abduweli Ayup, a Uighur rights advocate in Turkey.

Ayup said he had heard directly from some of the detainees and their relatives.

The detentions come amid reports that authorities in the Uighur homeland of Xinjiang Province, China, are seeking the immediate return of Uighurs studying abroad.

Authorities in Xinjiang have significantly tightened security measures in the past year, as well as controls on religious expression, in what officials characterize as an “unyielding” campaign against Muslim extremism brewing in the region.

Overseas Uighurs and human rights groups say the measures have turned Xinjiang into a police state with widespread arbitrary detentions and invasive surveillance.

The detentions in Egypt — a popular destination for religious study among China’s Muslims — were seen by advocacy groups as a possible sign that China’s security crackdown in Xinjiang is extending its reach overseas.

A Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman on Thursday appeared to acknowledge that Chinese citizens had been detained in Egypt, saying at a regular briefing that consular officials would visit them.

He gave no further details.

Another rights advocate, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said overseas groups had moved 60 Uighur students out of Egypt to safety in Turkey this week, but 20 were held while trying to fly to Dubai.

Abdullah, an Asian student of Islam at Al-Azhar university, said Uighurs were being detained in the Hay el Sabia area of Cairo’s Nasr City district.

He gave only his first name for fear of reprisals.