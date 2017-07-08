Two US bombers challenge China in S China Sea flyover

Reuters, TOKYO

Two US bombers flew over the disputed South China Sea, the US Air Force said yesterday, asserting the right to treat the region as international territory despite China’s claims in the busy waterway.

The flight from Guam on Thursday came as US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) prepare for a likely meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany.

PYONGYANG PROBLEM

The two leaders were expected to discuss what Beijing can do to rein in Pyongyang’s missiles and nuclear weapons programs.

The US believes that North Korea on Tuesday fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that put parts of the US mainland within range of Pyongyang’s warheads for the first time.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, through which about US$5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year, a stance contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Beijing usually protests against freedom of navigation operations such as bomber flights.

The US has criticized China’s build-up of military facilities in the South China Sea, concerned that they could be used to extend Beijing’s strategic reach.

NIGHT MOVES

The two Lancers that made the latest flight had earlier trained with Japanese jet fighters in the neighboring East China Sea, the first time the two forces conducted joint night-time drills.

“This is a clear demonstration of our ability to conduct seamless operations with all our allies,” US Air Force spokesman Major Ryan Simpson said in a statement.

Two US B-1B Lancers flew from Guam over the South China Sea last month, while a US warship carried out a maneuvering drill within 12 nautical miles (22.2km) of one of China’s artificial islands in the waterway in late May.