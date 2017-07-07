Agencies

MEXICO

At least 15 killed in battle

At least 15 people died on Wednesday in a huge shoot-out between police and two rival drug gangs in the nation’s north, authorities said. The predawn battle near the remote town of Las Varas started as a firefight between rival drug trafficking gangs, then escalated when police arrived, said Eduardo Esparza of the prosecutor’s office for the state of Chihuahua, which borders the US. The region is hotly disputed territory for the country’s drug cartels, because its mountainous terrain and proximity to the border make it a strategic corridor for shipping narcotics to the US. Investigators believe the groups involved in the shoot-out were “La Linea” — the armed wing of the Juarez cartel — and hit men from the powerful Sinaloa cartel, Esparza told reporters. Fifteen people died — all from the drug gangs — and five more were arrested, Chihuahua State Police Chief Oscar Aparicio told Radio Formula.

UNITED STATES

Authorities hunt ‘arsonist’

Vacationers were spooked on Wednesday as SWAT teams roamed an eastern Arizona forest searching for a man suspected of setting a string of fires and shooting at a Forest Service employee. Authorities began searching for the suspect after eight fires were set on Monday night near Forest Lakes, about 121km southeast of Flagstaff. The blazes, which were set while wildfires burned elsewhere in the state, all stayed small before being quickly extinguished. A Forest Service fire prevention officer encountered the man on Tuesday morning near the campground, officials said, adding that the suspect used a handgun and a shotgun to fire at close range at the unarmed officer, but missed. The officer fled and was not injured. FBI and state Department of Public Safety SWAT teams joined sheriff’s deputies and tribal police to search for the man in the Canyon Point Campground in Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

UNITED STATES

Woman arrested over crash

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a woman suspected of driving into a crowd of people on a Salt Lake City sidewalk near a homeless shelter and killing a woman. The Utah Department of Corrections arrested Shutney Lee Kyzer and was holding her on a parole violation, Salt Lake City police said on Twitter. They had been searching for Kyzer since soon after Tuesday’s crash, as the driver walked away from the scene. No details were given on where or how the prison officials found her. Charges in the hit-and-run are to be evaluated when an investigation is finished, police said. The crash killed 27-year-old Kendra Griffiths and injured five others near the Road Home shelter, police said.

UNITED STATES

Scalise readmitted to ICU

The Washington hospital where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound said he has been readmitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). MedStar Washington Hospital Center said the Louisiana representative is back in intensive care because of new concerns of infection. Scalise was in a serious condition on Wednesday night. Scalise and four other people were last month injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The representative was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has undergone several surgeries and had been upgraded to fair condition.