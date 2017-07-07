At least 123 soldiers detained amid unrest

Reuters, CARACAS

At least 123 members of Venezuela’s armed forces have been detained since anti-government unrest began in April on charges ranging from treason and rebellion to theft and desertion, military documents seen by reporters showed.

The list of detainees, which includes officers, as well as servicemen from the lower ranks of Venezuela’s army, navy, air force and national guard, provided the clearest picture to date of dissatisfaction and dissent within the nation’s roughly 150,000-strong military.

The records, which detail prisoners held in three Venezuelan jails, showed that since April nearly 30 members of the military have been detained for deserting or abandoning their post and almost 40 for rebellion, treason, or insubordination.

Most of the remaining military prisoners were charged with theft.

Millions of Venezuelans are suffering from food shortages and soaring inflation caused by a severe economic crisis.

Even within the armed forces, salaries start at the minimum wage, equivalent to about US$12.50 per month at the black market exchange rate, and privately some members admit to being poorly paid and underfed.

Since the opposition started its protests more than three months ago, a handful of security officials have gone public with their discontent.

The military documents, which covered detentions until the middle of last month, appeared to support opposition leaders’ assertions that anger and dissent among soldiers over economic hardship is more widespread.

“This shows low morale and discontent and, of course, economic necessity,” one former Venezuelan Army general said of the detentions, asking not to be named for fear of reprisals.

The military and the Venezuelan Ministry of Popular Power for Communication and Information did not respond to requests for comment.

Venezuelans view the armed forces as the key power broker in their country.

Opposition leaders have repeatedly exhorted military leaders to break with socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

He has said that the top military brass have been standing by him.

The Venezuelan National Guard has been at the forefront of policing protests across the country.

It uses tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets against masked youths, who in turn hurl stones, Molotov cocktails and excrement at security lines.

Privately, some National Guard members on the streets have acknowledged being exhausted, impoverished and hungry, although most remain impassive during protests and avoid engaging in conversation with reporters.