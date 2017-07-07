China demands India leave Himalayan region

AP, BEIJING

China has called on India to withdraw its troops from a disputed Himalayan plateau before talks can take place to settle the most protracted standoff in recent years between the two nations.

India must pull back its troops “as soon as possible” as a precondition to demonstrate sincerity, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) told reporters at a daily news briefing.

His comments came after weeks of saber-rattling in New Delhi and Beijing as officials from both sides talk up a potential clash even bloodier than their 1962 war, which left thousands dead.

The standoff could spill over into the G20 summit in Germany, which begins today, where Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to meet at a gathering of leaders from five emerging economies on the sidelines of the main event.

The month-long standoff and unconfirmed reports of troop buildups on both sides of the border have also underscored the swiftly deteriorating relations between the two nations.

China complained when Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who lives in exile in India, visited the contested Arunachal Pradesh region in April, which India said amounted to interference in its internal affairs.

China also appeared frustrated that India has refused to join its continent-wide “One Belt, One Road” infrastructure initiative, which includes a key component in Pakistan, India’s archrival, but one of China’s staunchest allies.

Meanwhile, India has protested China using its position at the UN to effectively stymie India’s efforts to gain permanent membership in the UN Security Council or label Pakistani militant Masood Azhar a terrorist.

Despite a litany of grievances on both sides, frequent clashes on the 3,500km shared border have been the most prominent irritant in efforts to build stable bilateral ties, said Zhang Li (張立), an expert on China-India relations at Sichuan University.

“The border clashes show how fragile and volatile the relationship can be,” Zhang said, adding that the latest flare-up took place in an area relatively free of past trouble and not previously contested.

The dispute flared last month after Chinese teams began building a road on territory also claimed by Bhutan.

Although China and Bhutan have been negotiating the precise border for decades without serious incident, the tiny Himalayan kingdom sought help this time from its longtime ally, India, which sent troops onto the plateau to stop the Chinese workers.

Since then, videos have emerged of Indian and Chinese soldiers blocking each other with their arms and jostling, without coming to blows.

Incensed with India’s involvement, China retaliated by closing a nearby mountain pass that Indian pilgrims use to reach Mount Kailash, a sacred Hindu and Buddhist site in Tibet.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affiars also presented to reporters historical documents that it says prove China’s claims to the plateau.

That has not stopped the two-way sniping.

After Chinese officials said India should learn “historic lessons” from its defeat in the 1962 war, Indian Minister of Defense Arun Jaitley said that “India in 2017 is different from India in 1962,” an apparent reference to its improved military strength.

While Indian media have issued warnings about Chinese expansionism, Chinese state media have also ramped up the rhetoric, with the Global Times on Wednesday saying that Beijing would make no concessions.