US leads N Korea sanctions push

AFP, UNITED NATIONS

The US on Wednesday pushed for tougher sanctions on North Korea at the UN Security Council, warning that the isolated regime’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) had drastically narrowed the path for diplomacy.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Tuesday’s ICBM test had made “the world a more dangerous place,” and reiterated that Washington was ready to use force if need be to deal with the threat of a nuclear-armed Pyongyang.

Tuesday’s launch — styled by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a gift to “American bastards” — marked a milestone in Pyongyang’s decades-long drive for the capability to threaten the US mainland with a nuclear strike.

Haley called the launch “a clear and sharp military escalation,” and US and South Korean forces on Wednesday fired missiles into the Sea of Japan, simulating a precision strike against North Korea’s leadership.

Washington had “considerable military forces,” Haley said. “We will use them if we must.”

However, the US’ focus was to push through tighter sanctions and it would submit a new draft resolution within days, she told the council.

In all, six sets of sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since it first tested an atomic device in 2006, but they have failed to prevent its military advances.

New measures could target countries that continue to trade with North Korea, curb oil exports to the nation, tighten air and maritime restrictions and impose travel bans on its officials.

Haley singled out China — the North’s sole major ally and economic lifeline — as key to any diplomatic solution, only days after US President Donald Trump said Beijing’s efforts had failed.

“We will work with China, but we will not repeat the inadequate approaches of the past that have brought us to this dark day,” Haley said.

The US drive won backing from France, but raised immediate protests from fellow permanent Security Council member Russia, with Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Vladimir Safronkov saying that “sanctions will not resolve the issue.”

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Liu Jieyi (劉結一) once more pushed Beijing’s alternative proposal for talks based on a freeze of North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests in exchange for a halt to US-South Korean military drills, which has repeated been rejected by Washington and Seoul.

The US and South Korea are in a security alliance, with 28,500 US troops stationed in the South to protect it.

In a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of the G20 summit she is hosting, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the level of the North’s nuclear and missile capabilities was already a problem, “but the bigger problem is that the speed of progress is far faster than expected.”

Sanctions and pressure should be a means to push the North to the negotiating table, “and should not break the peace itself,” Moon said.

The Hwasong-14 missile only traveled 930km and come down in the Sea of Japan, but the altitude it reached — more than 2,800km, according to Pyongyang — demonstrated it can travel farther.

South Korean Minister of Defense Han Min-koo put its range at 7,000km to 8,000km, enough to put US Pacific Command in Hawaii within reach.

The North, which says it needs atomic weapons to defend itself against the threat of invasion, said the test proved the missile’s re-entry capabilities and that it could carry a heavy nuclear warhead.