Cambodia deports 74 telecom fraud suspects to China

Reuters, PHNOM PENH

Cambodia yesterday sent home 74 Chinese wanted in China on suspicion of extorting money from people there over the Internet and by telephone, Cambodian police said.

A team of Chinese police arrived in Phnom Penh on a China Southern Airline flight to pick up the suspects.

“They established places to commit crime by extorting money from people over the phone,” Cambodian police head of investigation Uk Heisela told reporters.

“They used Cambodia as the location to extort money from people in China,” he said.

The 74 suspects had been arrested in Phnom Penh and Kampot Province, he said, adding that it was the first such expulsion this year.

Reporters did not get access to the 74 before they were put on the plane and flown home.

It was not clear if any of them had lawyers.

The deportation is the latest by Cambodia at Beijing’s behest. Cambodia is one of China’s closest allies in Southeast Asia.

In 2009, Cambodia sent home 20 Uighurs, from China’s troubled far western region of Xinjiang, despite objections from the UN refugee agency and rights groups, which said they feared for the safety of the Uighurs if sent back.

Last year, Cambodia deported 13 Taiwanese wanted on fraud charges to China, despite vehement opposition from Taipei, which has accused Beijing of “abducting” its citizens from countries that do not recognize the Taiwanese government.