Reuters

CHINA

Pipeline blast kills five

At least five people were killed and 89 injured in a gas pipeline explosion in Jilin Province, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday, the second deadly incident of its kind this week. The blast occurred at about 2:45pm on Tuesday in Songyuan, Xinhua cited government officials there as saying. It did not name the owner of the pipeline. Xinhua said workers had been repairing a section of the pipeline where there had been a leak. It said the explosion had affected patients and staff at a nearby hospital, but gave no other details. Rescue efforts were under way and an investigation had been launched, Xinhua reported. The Songyuan blast followed a similar mishap in Guizhou Province on Sunday, when at least eight people were killed.

CHINA

Ex-insurance boss expelled

The nation is to prosecute the former president of the People’s Insurance Co (Group) of China after an investigation found he engaged in corrupt practices including bribery, the Chinese Communist Party said yesterday. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said that Wang Yincheng (王銀成), who was also the vice chairman and executive director of People’s Insurance, had been expelled from the party for “serious discipline violations,” the usual euphemism for corruption. In a notice on its official Web site, the commission said Wang interfered with inspections and audits, corroborated with corrupt officials, used public funds to pay for personal holidays and took bribes. His case is to be handed over to judicial authorities, the commission said, meaning he is to be prosecuted. People’s Insurance in February said that Wang was under investigation for suspected serious disciplinary violations.