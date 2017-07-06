FEATURE: Former fashion model digs west African mining

AFP, GUINGOUINE, Ivory Coast

Leaving behind chic gowns and catwalks to stomp in the mud in heavy work boots, Guinean former fashion model Tiguidanke Camara has made herself west Africa’s first woman mine owner.

In the small forest village of Guingouine, in the west of Ivory Coast, Camara runs a team of 10 geologists and laborers who are probing the soil for gold deposits.

She readily wades into a mucky pond to help take laboratory samples.

“When I was a model, I showed off for the jewelers. They have licenses in Africa to provide their precious stones,” Camara said amid a swarm of gnats, still youthful and trim in her 40s.

She does not recall any macho male resistance to her rise in an industry almost devoid of women, though bemused men have been prompted on occasion to ask whose assistant she might be.

“When it got too much one day, I had to produce my CEO’s ID badge,” she protests mildly.

Camara said that modeling for jewelery firms “roused my curiosity. I started to ask myself questions. What if African men or women took charge of business in the mining sector?”

“I’m the answer to that question,” said the entrepreneur, who has been ranked by France’s weekly Jeune Afrique among the 50 most influential businesswomen of Francophone Africa.

Inspired to join forces, she and a number of other women last year created Women in the Mining Network of Ivory Coast (FEMICI by its French acronym), while Camara is also seen as an example to village girls.

Camara had to dig deep into savings — earned on runways for big international fashion labels and jewelery brands, and in promoting the wares of luxury design houses — to launch her Tigui Mining Group in 2010 and acquire two licenses to prospect for gold in her homeland.

Then last year she followed up with a mining concession to look for gold in Ivory Coast, which she has turned into “my base in west Africa.”

“I’m the owner of a mining company that belongs to me 100 percent,” said Tigui’s founder, stressing that she is a continental rarity, “apart from South Africa, where there are other women bosses, but mostly in partnerships.”

In Guingouine, inhabitants have started to dream of the big changes that could benefit the village if the site proves to be rich in gold and a mine is opened.

“Guingouine means happiness [in the local Yacouba language], but we lack everything,” said village chief Alphonse Doh, clad in his traditional blue and white robe.

“The school of six classes is a shed without electricity. Women in labor have to be taken in wheelbarrows 10km to the nearest health center,” Doh said.

For the chief, opening a mine could transform the lives of thousands of people. Apart from the potential economic gains, he also hopes that Camara might serve as a successful role model in a region where more than 80 percent of girls are illiterate.

In the meantime, the “mining lady” has encouraged the women of the village to form a cooperative, providing them with agricultural equipment and two solar panels.

“We are very pleased with this cooperation,” said Elise Kpan, who runs the Women of Guingouine association.

The cooperative has enabled villagers “to place their farming produce on the market easily and to make money,” she said.

The mining sector, dominated by the production of manganese (two mines) and gold (five mines) has been growing for a decade in Ivory Coast.