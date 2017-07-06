‘You are ridiculous,’ EU president tells parliament

AP, BRUSSELS

The head of the EU executive body on Tuesday denounced the bloc’s parliament as “totally ridiculous” during a spat over the meager attendance at a plenary session for the Maltese prime minister.

After European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker thanked the few dozen of the 700-plus legislators in the huge atrium for showing up, he insisted that the “parliament is not serious” since lawmakers failed to attend the day’s keynote debate in larger numbers.

The session centered on Malta’s six-month presidency of the EU, which ended at the weekend. Malta has 415,000 people in contrast to the EU, which has half a billion.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani chided Juncker and asked for “a more respectful attitude.”

“The commission does not control the parliament. It is the parliament that should be controlling the commission,” Tajani said.

To which Juncker retorted: “There are only a few members in the parliament to control the commission. You are ridiculous.”

The European Commission prepares rules and regulations for the bloc and runs its day-to-day business. Juncker is considered a key leader of the 28-nation bloc.

For many, being an EU legislator is still perceived as an easy job for politicians or veterans seeking a leisurely path to retirement.

The exchange at the parliament in Strasbourg, France, was even more amazing since Juncker and Tajani belong to the same EPP Christian Democratic group.

European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said the two men discussed the incident and “then it was off the table again.”

The views of the parliament bore out Juncker’s assertion, with row after row of empty seats.

Philippe Lamberts of the Greens group, one of the few to show up, was seen applauding the rebuke of Juncker.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was attending the plenary session. While he was still in the hall, Juncker referred to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron while scolding the parliament.

“If Mr Muscat would have been Mrs Merkel — tough to imagine — or Mr Macron — easier to imagine — we would have had a full house. The parliament is totally ridiculous,” Juncker said.

“This is what happens when impassioned politicians speak from the heart, especially when you are from a smaller country and you believe prime ministers deserve the same level of respect whatever the size of their country,” Timmermans said.