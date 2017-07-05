Agencies

Floods kill dozens

At least 56 people have been killed and 22 are missing as heavy rains slammed the south, flooding rivers and towns, cutting off power and halting traffic, authorities said. As much as 48.6cm of rain has been dumped on several cities since Thursday last week, including the scenic resort city of Guilin in the Guangxi region, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said yesterday. More than 9.5 million people have been affected in some way by the strong rains, the ministry said. Water in major rivers and lakes in Hunan Province has surged to alarming levels and the collapse of levees has forced large-scale evacuations. The airport serving the southwestern hub of Chengdu was shut down for more than one hour on Monday because of rain.

Tencent to limit children

All-night gaming marathons are to soon end for some children: Internet giant Tencent yesterday began limiting daily playing times on its smartphone smash hit King of Glory to “ensure children’s healthy development.” Young players are to be restricted to one or two hours on the mobile online multiplayer battle game, which boasts 80 million daily users. Tencent, which ranks first in the world for gaming revenue, said in a statement that King of Glory was “supposed to bring joy ... but excessive gaming brings joy to neither players nor their parents.” About 24 million young people in China are estimated to be Internet addicts. State media in April reported that a 17-year-old gamer in southern Guangdong Province suffered a type of stroke after spending 40 consecutive hours playing King of Glory. Users 12 years of age and younger are now limited to one hour of play a day, and would not be permitted to sign in after 9pm, Tencent said in a statement over the weekend.