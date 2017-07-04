Agencies

VIETNAM

Buffalo kills man in fight

A traditional water buffalo fight in northern Vietnam was suspended after an animal attacked and killed its owner, in the first human fatality since the sport resumed after the Vietnam War. The buffalo was killed and samples were taken to determine whether the animal had been given a stimulant to make it more aggressive, said Do Van Viet, a local official in Do Son, where the fight took place. Traditional buffalo fighting was halted during the Vietnam War and resumed 27 years ago. Several buffaloes have died in the fights that pit the animals against each other, but Saturday’s death was the first human fatality since the fights resumed, Viet said yesterday. The buffalo at first chased the owner of the other animal, but failed to catch him and then turned on its owner, who died several hours later from multiple wounds, Viet said. State media identified him as 46-year-old Dinh Xuan Huong, who trained fighting buffaloes for other owners for 10 years and this year had owned and trained a buffalo for himself for the first time.

CHINA

Floods kill 15 people

Floods in southern China have killed at least 15 people over the past few days and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands more, state media said. In Guangxi region, seven died and three were missing following torrential rains, with more than 23,000 people being evacuated to safer areas, the Xinhua news agency said late on Sunday. In neighboring Hunan Province, more than 300,000 people have been evacuated and eight people have died, the agency said. More rain is forecast in coming days, according to the China Meteorological Administration. Floods kill dozens of people every year in China during the summer rainy season.

IRAN

President criticizes dams

President Hassan Rouhani yesterday criticized Turkey’s construction of dams upstream from Syria and Iraq, saying such projects can be “dangerous” for the whole region. He did not name Turkey, but appeared to be referring to several dams built by Turkey on the Tigris and Euphrates in recent decades. Turkey has water sharing agreements with both Syria and Iraq, but disagreements arise from time to time. “Many of these sorts of activities should be stopped,” Rouhani said. “Construction of dams without sufficient studies can be dangerous for the future of the region,” he added, without elaborating. He was speaking at a conference on preventing or minimizing sandstorms. Experts have linked the storms, which afflict Iran’s capital and other regions, to upstream dam projects. Turkey has built 19 dams on the two rivers and has plans for three more.

CHINA

State asset regulator fired

China has removed the deputy head of its state asset regulator over serious disciplinary violations, but stopped short of expelling him from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the government’s anti-graft watchdog said yesterday. Zhang Xiwu (張喜武) abused his position for personal and family gain, and illegally engaged in profiting activities, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on its Web site. Although stripped of other ministerial-level roles, Zhang retains a non-leadership position in the government and is still part of the CCP, the watchdog said. He was chairman of China’s coal giant Shenhua Group before being appointed deputy head of the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.