China and Russia share opposition to US’ THAAD: Xi

Reuters, BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday set off on a visit to Russia stressing the “grave threat” a US anti-missile system in South Korea poses to both Chinese and Russian interests.

China has repeatedly stated its opposition to the US’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and has called for a stop to its deployment, and for the missiles already installed to be removed.

Beijing says the system’s powerful radar can probe deep into its territory, undermining its security and a regional balance while doing nothing to stop North Korea in its relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them.

“The US deployment of an advanced anti-missile system in South Korea gravely harms the strategic security interests of China, Russia and other countries in the region,” state-run Xinhua news agency cited Xi as saying.

The US and South Korea say the THAAD is solely aimed at defending the South from North Korea.

China and Russia have maintained close communication and coordination on the issue and held similar views on it, Xi said in an interview with Russian media.

“Beijing and Moscow are steadfastly opposed to the THAAD deployment and seriously suggest that relevant countries stop and cancel the installation,” Xinhua cited Xi as saying.

China and Russia would take “necessary measures,” either together or independently, to protect their interests, Xi said without elaborating, according to Xinhua.

China and Russia should work together to boost trade and increase investment and financial cooperation, Xinhua reported Xi as saying.

Xi was to arrive in Moscow yesterday for a state visit before traveling to Germany to attend a G20 summit.

Relations between China and South Korea have been strained by the THAAD deployment although both sides have struck a more conciliatory tone since South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office in May.