Singapore PM speaks against brothers

A dispute between the children of former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew (李光耀) has damaged the city-state’s reputation and could dent public confidence in the government if it continues, one of his sons, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), said.

Lee yesterday spoke in the Singaporean parliament hoping to lay to rest a spat with his two siblings over the estate of Singapore’s first prime minister, who died in 2015.

However, in his speech he acknowledged the dispute was unlikely to ever be resolved fully.

“I know many Singaporeans are upset by this issue,” Lee said. “They are tired of the subject and wish it would end. I too am upset that things have reached this state.”

“As your prime minister, I deeply regret that this has happened and apologize to Singaporeans for this. As a son, I am pained at the anguish this strife would have caused my parents to feel if they were still alive,” he said.

The spat burst into the public eye in the early hours of June 14 when the prime minister’s siblings issued a six-page statement on Facebook.

Lee Wei Ling (李瑋玲) and Lee Hsien Yang (李顯揚) accused their brother of maneuvering behind the scenes to undermine their father’s instructions to demolish the house he lived in for decades. They also criticized the prime minister’s wife, Ho Ching (何晶), who is chief executive officer of the state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte.

The tensions have gripped the city-state for weeks with tit-for-tat accusations on social media, casting a shadow over Lee Hsien Loong and his People’s Action Party (PAP)-led government.

However, the party has a strong hold on power, dominating the seats in parliament and having increased its share of the popular vote in the last election.

Lee Kuan Yew was prime minister from 1959 to 1990, turning Singapore into Southeast Asia’s richest nation by opening the island to foreign investors.

He ran a tightly controlled state that emphasized incorruptibility and stability before he stepped down from the Cabinet in 2011.

Lee Hsien Loong said he denied allegations by his siblings of nepotism and attempts to misuse power.

“Regarding the house and how its continued existence enhances my aura as prime minister, if I needed such magic properties to bolster my authority after 13 years as prime minister, I must be in a pretty sad state,” he told parliament. “And if Singaporeans believe that such magic works in Singapore, I think Singapore will be in an even sadder state.”

Lee, who became Singapore’s third prime minister in 2004, took the unusual step of lifting the party whip for yesterday’s parliamentary sitting, meaning lawmakers can vote outside party lines. The PAP holds 83 of 89 parliament seats.

The prime minister said he had sought legal advice, but believed that suing his siblings would further besmirch their parents’ names.

“It would also drag out the process for years, and cause more distraction and distress to Singaporeans,” he said. “Therefore, fighting this out in court cannot be my preferred choice.”

Lee Hsien Loong, 65, has already signaled he does not want to stay in office beyond the age of 70 and has been grooming a group of younger ministers for succession.

In the 2015 election, the PAP boosted its share of the popular vote by about 10 percentage points to nearly 70 percent, the highest since 2001.