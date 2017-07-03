Agencies

AFGHANISTAN

Taliban kill militia

The Taliban has attacked a local militia, killing 13 pro-government fighters, officials said. Local forces were on their way to take part in a security operation when they were ambushed in Balkh Province’s Chemtal District, a spokesman for the governor of the province said. The men were part of a local militia established under the authority of the Ministry of the Interior to defend the area from insurgents. The Taliban, who have increased their attacks since the start of their annual spring offensive in April, claimed responsibility for the ambush.

YEMEN

Airstrikes hit al-Qaeda camp

Warplanes believed to be from the US struck an al-Qaeda militant camp in the home village of the nation’s president, according to Al-Yemen Al-Youm TV, which is affiliated with former president Ali Abdullah Saleh. The local Aden Alghad newspaper said that a drone attacked a vehicle for the militants in the same district. No information about casualties was given. The latest in a series of strikes by a US-led coalition, this one — in the al-Wadhee District, where President Abdurabuh Mansur Hadi lives — came hours after aircraft dropped leaflets on the city of Ataq. The leaflets called on residents to provide information on any of four al-Qaeda leaders, according to the al-Masdar news Web site.

PHILIPPINES

Duterte threatens critics

President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to jail critics of his use of martial law in the violence-wracked south, days before the Supreme Court is to rule on its legality this week. Duterte declared military rule across the region of Mindanao, home to about 20 million people, in late May to quell what he said was a fast-growing threat from the Islamic State group there. Duterte has insisted he would ignore the findings of the court, which has constitutional oversight, vowing only to listen to recommendations from the armed forces. “It’s not dependent on the whim of the Supreme Court. Should I believe them? When I see the situation is still chaotic and you ask me to lift it? I will arrest you and put you behind bars,” Duterte said in a speech to local officials on Saturday. “We can talk of anything else and make compromises maybe but not when the interest of my country is at stake.”

COSTA RICA

Power cut hits region

A huge power outage affected Central America on Saturday, causing blackouts in Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua and El Salvador, as authorities across the region scrambled to restore electrical service. Institute for Electricity (ICE) officials said power was disrupted throughout the entire nation. “ICE is trying to diagnose the problem,” Communications Minister Mauricio Herrera said. He said that workers succeeded in restoring power to some areas of the nation. ICE said that the origins of the blackout were outside of the country and urged the public to remain indoors while they try to fix the problem. In Panama, the ETESA government power authority on Twitter said that the nation had experienced just a “partial blackout” and that workers were trying to restore power to the affected areas. The blackout in Panama occurred about 15 minutes into a major speech being delivered by Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela to the country’s legislature.