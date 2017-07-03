High demand as Nevada makes marijuana legal

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Long lines snaked out of marijuana dispensaries on Saturday in Nevada, as the western US state became the latest to legalize recreational pot.

Nevada joins Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Alaska as states where recreational marijuana sales are permitted. However, it is still illegal according to federal law.

Legal marijuana sales are sure to be a boon to the economy of Las Vegas, bolstering its reputation as an “anything goes” party town for millions of visitors from around the world.

“I’ll bet the state makes a cool million $ this weekend,” tweeted Nevada state Senator Tick Segerblom, a longtime advocate for legalization of marijuana.

“This is a game-changer for Las Vegas and tourism here as far as I’m concerned,” he told the Las Vegas Sun, adding that it would be “Amsterdam on steroids.”

Destiny Diaz was in line for nearly three hours at the Jardin Premium Cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas, waiting for the law to go into effect at midnight.

“It’s a great day and something people have been waiting a long time for,” she told the Sun. “We weren’t going to miss this.”

Under Nevada’s new law, adults 21 and older can purchase up to 28g of marijuana or up to 3.5g of marijuana concentrates per day.

Las Vegas police posted a list of “dos” and “don’ts”: It is illegal to smoke or consume pot in public, to drive while high or to give or sell it to those under age 21.