Obama touts tolerance in Jakarta

AP, JAKARTA

Following another week of dust-ups between the media and US President Donald Trump, his predecessor shared a bit of wisdom from the other side of the world about tolerance and taking the daily news cycle in stride.

“I wasn’t worried about what was in the newspapers today,” former US president Barack Obama said on Saturday during a nostalgic visit to Indonesia’s capital, his childhood home. “What I was worried about was: ‘What are they going to write about me 20 years from now when I look back?’”

Obama has largely stayed away from US politics and the Trump administration, but he did tout one of his accomplishments while in office.

“In Paris, we came together around the most ambitious agreement in history about climate change, an agreement that even with the temporary absence of American leadership, can still give our children a fighting chance,” he said.

Trump last month shocked many countries by announcing he was pulling out of the accord.

The former US president was greeted by a crowd of thousands, including leaders, students and businesspeople, in Jakarta, where he opened the Fourth Congress of Indonesian Diaspora.

He is wildly popular in Indonesia, where many view him as an adopted son. A statue of the boy still remembered as “Barry” stands outside his old elementary school.

He reminisced about moving to Jakarta in 1967 when he was just six years old, shouting: “Indonesia bagian dari diri saya,” (“Indonesia is part of me.”)

Obama lived in the country with his mother, an anthropologist, and his Indonesian stepfather. The couple split up after having his half-sister, and Obama moved back to Hawaii when he was 10 to live with his grandparents.

However, he said he has never forgotten the years he spent in Indonesia.

“My time here made me cherish respect for people’s differences,” he said.

Obama’s speech came on the final leg of his 10-day vacation in Indonesia.